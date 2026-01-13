MySize Explores Unlocking the "DNA of Fashion" Through Privacy-First Data Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a leading Israeli-based AI-driven fashion technology company, today announced that it is evaluating new opportunities to responsibly monetize its growing portfolio of aggregated and anonymized data intelligence assets.

Over time, MySize's platforms have generated large-scale, privacy-compliant insights related to apparel fit trends, sizing mismatches, and product-level performance across brands and retailers. These insights are derived exclusively from anonymized and aggregated data and do not include any personally identifiable information.

The Company is exploring the development of a secure Data Intelligence Framework designed to provide brands, manufacturers, and industry partners with access to high-level insights that may support demand planning, inventory optimization, customer trends, product design, and sustainability initiatives. This data is being generated through several sources, combining the different business units inside MySize Inc, ranging from AI technology solutions to second hand marketplace and overstocks management, enriching and diversifying it.

As part of this evaluation, MySize is assessing usage-based digital access models, such as data credits, that would allow enterprise customers to consume insights in a controlled, transparent, and scalable manner. Any such framework would be built with a privacy-first approach and in full compliance with applicable data protection regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.

"We believe that aggregated data intelligence can play an increasingly important role in helping the fashion industry reduce inefficiencies and improve decision-making," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize. "Our focus is on exploring ways to responsibly unlock the value of these insights while maintaining the highest standards of consumer privacy, security, and regulatory compliance."

The Company emphasized that this initiative remains in an exploratory phase, and no assurance can be given regarding the timing, scope, or potential financial impact of any future commercialization.

About MySize, Inc.

