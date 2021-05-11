MySize Granted European Patent For Handheld Measurement Tech

The approval by the European Patent Office for MySize's handheld measurement solution follows a Japanese issuance and paves the way for further expansion in the European market

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, today announced the publication of the decision to grant by the European Patent Office for its application, titled: "System for and a method of measuring a path length using a handheld electronic device." The patent issuance paves the way for greater European adoption of MySizeID, which enables shoppers to visualize how clothing will look on them in a much more interactive way, driving engagement and conversions.

The patent application encompasses the methods and systems for measuring a body part of a user via a handheld electronic device. MySizeID's proprietary algorithms leverage the smartphone's built-in sensors and fuse the data produced with anthropometric data. The result is that customers enjoy highly accurate sizing information based on the users' exact measurements. With this latest patent, MySize has twelve total issued patents and six patent applications pending globally.

"Europe represents an ideal market for us with broad e-commerce adoption before the pandemic that is now growing rapidly and facing challenges both in terms of providing engaging customer experiences and costly returns. With this European patent, we're paving the way to be able to address those issues by enabling users to leverage the sensors on phones they already own. By providing greater buyer confidence and a seamless, interactive experience, this step into Europe will result in better outcomes for retailers and consumers alike."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ,NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

