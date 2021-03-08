MySize Launches SDK Solution Targeting E-commerce Market With Fully-Customizable PlugIn

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, today announced the launch of their MySizeID E-Commerce Plugin SDK. The SDK enables e-commerce companies to easily create a MySizeID plugin and share it with their customers (online store owners) over their app marketplace. The plugin gives business owners the ability to provide their shoppers the right size for any item every time.

Until now, e-commerce platforms seeking to capture a share of the estimated $6.5B market have lacked comprehensive sizing solutions. Even MySize customers were dependent on the company's roadmap and availability when offering the plugin to customers. While the results from MySize's existing solution included increased shopper engagement, higher conversion rates, and a boost in customer satisfaction, the app's customizability remained limited.

MySize's E-commerce SDK solution provides a critical starting point that spares companies from building custom solutions from scratch, taking the burden off of support and research and development teams. By providing developers with a solid base, companies can create the best solutions for themselves in a more time-efficient and cost-effective manner. Users of MySize's E-commerce SDK Solution can upload their size charts and easily integrate MySizeID's size recommendation widget into their online store. The sizing solutions created also provide retailers with valuable insights that strengthen the company's bottom line via a better understanding of its customers.

"We believe the E-commerce SDK Solution is a game-changer that offers tremendous value to allow companies to build hyper-relevant solutions based on data obtained from custom calls," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, and Founder of MySize. "With e-commerce bigger than ever, it's critical to empower companies with a flexible set of tools that result in the best and most relevant service for the customers. Having a ton of data available at your fingertips is one thing. Being able to create the right calls to leverage that data in the best way possible is a huge leap forward."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ,NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

Strauss Communications

[email protected]

www.strausscomms.com

IR Contact:

Or Kles, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Related Links

http://mysizeid.com/

