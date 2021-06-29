MySize Partners with Delhivery, India's Largest Independent E-commerce Logistics Startup

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced a partnership with India's largest supply chain services provider, Delhivery . MySize's AI-driven sizing solution BoxSize will empower the industry-leading logistics company with tools to boost efficiency and operational management.

MySize's BoxSize empowers logistics companies to more efficiently utilize their resources and strategically plan their logistics, protecting both the environment and the company's bottom line. The parcel measurement tool, which measures both dimensions and volume, increases delivery efficiency by helping operations teams ensure that a truck is properly packed to use each inch of available space. Additionally, BoxSize offers features such as barcode scanning, geolocation tagging, and image capture. The results include decreasing emissions and fuel consumption, a verified chain of custody, and greater operational efficiency, leading to fewer half-packed trucks, a better real-time allocation of resources, and fewer emissions.

MySize's partnership with Delhivery complements the company's well-known in-house tech solutions for visibility and other ERP processes. Delhivery's reputation as a front-runner in delivery and logistics tech makes its decision to select Boxsize a particularly strong testament to the value the solution provides. BoxSize will provide Delhivery's employees on the B2B side with critical information that will allow them to effortlessly optimize loading efficiency and add even more real-time visibility to operations.

"MySize's handheld sizing solutions instantly transform any delivery driver or warehouse employee into an expert logistics planner," said Ronen Luzon, CEO and Founder of MySize. "By putting this solution directly into a Delhivery employee's hands, we're empowering the people responsible for a parcel's journey with a critical tool for success and that's intended to provide a significant number of businesses in India with the best possible delivery experience."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how BoxSize provides a full sizing solution for the logistic industry.

Please click here to download BoxSize for iOS.

Please click here to download BoxSize for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE My Size Inc.

