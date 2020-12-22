MySize to Add Highly Accurate Online Footwear Sizing to Ecommerce Solution

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc , (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) the developer and creator of AI-driven sizing measurement solutions, today announced the planned launch of its e-commerce shoe sizing solution, based on the company's highly accurate, AI-driven sizing solution. The footwear measurement solution can be easily integrated with all leading e-commerce platforms and is expected to be available in Q1 2021.

Online shoe sales in the U.S. market are estimated to be $20.9 billion this year growing nearly 10% since 2019. Yet despite online footwear's promising sales, customer-friendly policies like "free two-way-shipping", put stress on profit margins and place a cloudy ceiling over future prospects, if the issue remains unaddressed.

The MySize footwear sizing solution is easy to implement and is "plug and play" with leading e-commerce platforms Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Magento and more. By pairing a footwear retail's product table, GTIN, description, and other relevant details with MySize's AI-driven and machine learning algorithms online shoppers will be presented with a highly accurate size recommendation, which is expected to increase confidence, and, reduce returns.

MySize has repeatedly demonstrated the positive impact of its highly accurate online sizing solution in the online apparel industry, reducing returns by as much as 50%, and increasing average order value by as much as 30%. Utilizing this same technology, MySize's footwear solution enables customers to receive a highly accurate shoe size recommendation that is saved, after providing as few details as their size in a favorite shoe or even a picture of their foot.

"As e-commerce booms, so do returns, and footwear returns are often outsized within the already high return rates for the online apparel industry, costing apparel and footwear retailers dearly and adding to customer frustration." said Ronen Luzon, CEO and Founder of MySize. "With the planned launch of our shoe sizing solution, footwear retailers will finally be able to seamlessly and proactively address the problem and cut return costs, while providing a more confident shopping experience in the process."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

