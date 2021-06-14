MySizeID Expands Presence in France by Partnering with Leading French Fashion Platform Lacaserne

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced an expansion of its presence in the French market by partnering with La Caserne, the first incubator dedicated to responsible fashion in France. The La Caserne incubator's 25+ brands will all gain access to MySize's measurement technology, ensuring highly accurate sizing every time. Leading French brand Diane Ducasse , creator of DA/DA has already signed on along with Salut Beauté, while advanced discussions are taking place with several others.

La Caserne lists ethical, sustainable fashion as one of the most important priorities of their brands, and MySize's solution is a natural fit to help them reduce their carbon footprints and make a positive impact on the planet. Because MySize's solution reduces return rates, this helps cut down on the some 15 million tons of carbon emissions stemming from trucks making reverse logistics journeys back to warehouses, as well as preventing returned products from being sent to landfills.

Users of the MySize app, which leverages sensors already built into customers' smartphones, can instantly obtain accurate clothing sizes in any brand's apparel via their patented algorithm, a unique approach that safeguards user privacy. While browsing apparel online, customers can find out exactly which size of an item is the ideal fit for them, from the comfort of their homes. The solution has been proven to reduce returns by as much as 50%, and increase average order value by as much as 30%. MySize is a trusted partner of leading brands including Levi's, Speedo, and Boyish Jeans, as well as e-commerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, Bitrix, LightSpeed and more.

MySize's solution will be live on the DA/DA's and Salut Beauté websites this week, helping online shoppers navigate the French designer's newest collection and guiding customers throughout their journey. On La Caserne's site, partners of the sustainable incubator will be able to leverage MySize's widget on their mini-sites for both enhanced customer experience and market optimization and operational monitoring.

"We are thrilled to partner with La Caserne, who are providing an extraordinary introduction to the French market and leading brands such as DA/DA. It's especially important to us that we are working with brands who share our deep commitment to sustainable fashion and greener business practices," said Ronen Luzon, CEO and Founder of MySize. "Once some of France's leading fashion retailers are able to offer a superior customer experience and reduce returns we believe there will be no going back. We're excited to be part of this change and expect even more expansion in the market over the coming weeks and months."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc.NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

