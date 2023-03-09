MySizeID for Pets: MySize to Launch AI-Driven Sizing Solution for $5 Billion Pet Clothing Market

First sizing solution of its kind to help get the right fit and maximize apparel comfort for dogs and cats

Recent launch of fashionable dog apparel by high-profile human fashion brands driving growth to an estimated $7 billion by 2028

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced its MySizeID apparel sizing solution will soon be available for the $5 billion pet apparel market, including for dogs and cats.

MYSIZEID: soon will be available for your pet clothing

MySize is leveraging its position as one of the world's leading digital sizing solution providers with MySizeID and Naiz Fit, which are now used by leading apparel brands globally, providing hundreds of thousands of size recommendations for consumers annually.

The pet apparel market is projected to grow to an estimated $7 billion in 2028 driven by rising pet ownership worldwide, pet humanization, growing demand for sustainable pet clothing, and an increasing number of brands, including new dog apparel brands and well-established human brands now designing for the pet market. The dog segment is expected to continue to dominate the market.

Human fashion brands now offering pet apparel include Urban Outfitters, H&M, Moschino, Moncler, and Ralph Lauren. As with human brands, pet apparel shoppers are making sustainability a priority. By providing an accurate size recommendation, MySizeID reduces size-related returns for online apparel shoppers and associated environmental impacts. These sustainability benefits can now be extended to pet apparel purchases.

"The tremendous variety of dog breeds, sizes, and proportions underscore the need for an easy-to-use, mobile phone based sizing solution," stated MySize CEO and Founder, Ronen Luzon. "As an increasing number of pet parents are purchasing apparel for their four-legged life companions, choosing the right size has not been easy."

"We believe MySizeID will be the first pet apparel sizing solution on the market, based on our assessment, and we look forward to working with innovative pet apparel retailers that aim to improve their consumer journey and sustainability."

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

