MySizeID Solution Helps Levi's Go Green by reducing Return Rates

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced its successful integration of the MySizeID widget for Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey (Levi's Turkey), a subsidiary of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI), which has reduced return rates for the world's global leader in jeans wear.

MySize's sizing solution utilizes Levi's size charts, product tables, GTIN, descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented algorithms, to provide online shoppers with a highly accurate size recommendation. The easy-to-use, plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Levi's site, enhancing customers' online shopping experience and boosting their engagement levels and confidence in the brand.

By empowering customers with their correct size, at various times during the pilot project MySize has helped Levi's reduce returns by up to 47%, saving the company on costly reverse logistics as well as strengthening Levi's commitment to sustainability. With ecommerce returns leading to massive carbon dioxide emissions from reverse logistics, MySize's return-stopping tech benefits the planet, as well as the bottom line.

"We started this project as a pilot last year and now the numbers are declining It's been a big success and that's why in March this year we entered into an ongoing agreement with MySize to continue to provide our customers with an easy, simple tool to generate their ideal fit," said Ersin Arslan, Managing Director of Levi's Turkey. "We've gotten to know our customers better, reduced the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns and we've achieved all of it while becoming more sustainable. We're beyond excited to continue this partnership and see it expanding for an even bigger impact at Levi's in the near future."

"We are honored to partner with Levi's Turkey and provide them with a measurement solution that is a win for everyone - from the customers who gain a better experience, to the business costs, and even the environment," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "The addition of Levi's Turkey to our roster of major retail brands fully adopting our solution demonstrates the pressing need for sizing solutions and the immense impact that MySize in particular provides."

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc.NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

