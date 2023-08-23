MySize's Naiz Fit Sizing Solution Named One of the Top eCommerce Tools in Spain

Named by Marketing4ecommerce, a tier-1 media outlet in Spain for ecommerce and marketing

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced the Company's Naiz Fit online apparel sizing solution has been chosen as one of the best ecommerce tools of the year by Marketing4ecommmerce , the leading media outlet for ecommerce and marketing in Spain. The annual ecommerce report evaluates technology and service providers from around the world for its awards.

The highly regarded report described Naiz Fit:

Naiz Fit is a tool that helps customers find their perfect size in every store. The intelligent solution determines the size of each person based on their weight, height, sex, age, and fit. Up to 21 measurements are derived for each person. Thanks to machine learning no registration is required. It features modular integrations, a customizable widget, and goal-based functionality. It also features a responsive design for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and adapts to the language of the user and the local sizing language.

"This latest industry accolade highlights our innovative ecommerce sizing solutions and supports our sales in Europe, particularly in Spain where Naiz Fit is headquartered. MySize has significantly increased its customer base in Europe through Naiz Fit and we anticipate continued growth in the implementation of our sizing solutions," stated MySize CEO and Founder, Ronen Luzon.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Or Kles, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.