MySmile Announces Its 2026 Water Flosser Collection, Reinforcing Daily Water Flossing as the New Standard in Oral Health

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySmile, a fast-growing leader in at-home oral care innovation, proudly highlights its 2026 collection of water flossers — the LP211, LP221, and LP233 Pro — designed to meet the growing demand for dentist-recommended daily water flossing. With advanced engineering and user-focused design, MySmile continues to deliver some of the most effective, accessible oral wellness tools available today.

Why Daily Water Flossing Matters

Dentists are increasingly recommending water flossing as a vital part of everyday oral hygiene, thanks to measurable improvements in gum health and plaque removal. Unlike string floss, which many people avoid because of discomfort or difficulty, water flossers:

Clean deeper below the gumline





Remove more plaque around braces, implants, and crowns





Reduce gum bleeding and inflammation





Are easier and more comfortable for daily use





Help prevent tartar, gingivitis, and bad breath

As awareness grows, water flossing has become a routine dentists actively encourage for long-term oral health.

Why MySmile Leads the Way in 2026

With millions of units sold and consistently high customer satisfaction, MySmile has earned a reputation for designing water flossers that combine professional performance with everyday convenience. Each model addresses different user needs, but all share a commitment to safety, power, and clinical-grade cleaning.

MySmile LP233 Pro Water Flosser — Advanced Countertop Power

The LP233 Pro stands as MySmile's most advanced model, delivering:

Up to 180 PSI pressure





1,250–1,650 pulses per minute





10 pressure levels + Child & Pulse modes





UVC sterilization for hygienic nozzle storage





An extra-large 800ml water tank





Optional heated water for sensitive teeth





Hydrogen-rich filtration for cleaner, fresher water

Engineered for users who want a full dental-grade experience at home, the LP233 Pro sets the performance benchmark for 2026.

MySmile LP221 Water Flosser — Cordless Convenience With Professional Power

The LP221 offers strong water pressure, a sleek cordless body, whisper-quiet performance, and long battery life — making it perfect for travelers, busy lifestyles, and minimalist bathroom setups. It's ideal for cleaning around braces, implants, veneers, and tight spaces where brushing and string floss fall short.

MySmile LP211 Water Flosser — Personalized Cleaning for Every User

The LP211 features five modes — Strong, Normal, Soft, Pulse, and Child — giving beginners and families a fully customizable experience. With a powerful 2000mAh battery lasting up to 35 days and a travel-friendly design, it delivers exceptional value and versatility.

Founder Quote

"Our mission has always been simple: make professional oral care accessible to everyone," said Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile. "More dentists are recommending daily water flossing because it works — it dramatically improves gum health and keeps smiles brighter for longer. With our LP211, LP221, and LP233 Pro models, we're giving people reliable, high-quality tools they'll actually want to use every day."

A Better, Healthier Smile Starts Here

With growing dental recommendations, consumer demand, and advanced features across its lineup, MySmile water flossers remain one of the top choices for 2026. Whether at home or on the go, users can count on MySmile for a cleaner, fresher, and healthier oral care routine.

Availability

The MySmile LP211, LP221, and LP233 Pro Power Dental Water Flossers are available online on www.mysmilesteeth.com , Amazon, Target, Walmart, Macy's Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, and more.

About MySmile

MySmile is a leading innovator in oral wellness technology, offering dentist-approved products designed to make professional oral care achievable at home. From whitening systems to smart water flossers, MySmile combines advanced engineering with accessible design to support healthier smiles around the world.

