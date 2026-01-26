MySmile Redefines Oral Care in 2026: A New Era of Better, Healthier, Brighter Smiles for Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySmile, a global leader in at-home oral wellness, is proud to unveil its continued mission to transform everyday dental routines into moments of confidence, care, and self-expression. With innovations across whitening, gum health, and enamel-safe toothpaste formulas, MySmile believes that everyone deserves a brighter, healthier smile — one that empowers them in every part of life.

A Smile-First Approach to Daily Wellness

For many, oral care has long felt like an obligation. MySmile is reshaping that mindset by designing products that are effective, enjoyable, and rooted in real results. Whether someone wants to brighten their teeth, protect their enamel, or improve gum health, MySmile delivers accessible solutions built for modern lifestyles.

Because a healthier smile isn't just cosmetic — it boosts confidence, emotional wellbeing, and overall quality of life.

Innovation That Redefines Oral Care

MySmile's 2026 product ecosystem spans three major pillars of oral wellness: clean, brighten, and strengthen. Together, they form a complete at-home dental routine that rivals professional treatments — without the inconvenience or cost.

1. MySmile Water Flosser Collection — Cleaner Gums, Fresher Breath, Better Health

MySmile's dentist-recommended water flosser lineup includes the LP211 , LP221 , and flagship LP233 Pro — each engineered to clean deeper than traditional floss and support daily gum health.

What makes MySmile flossers stand out:

Advanced pulsation technology for plaque removal





Options for sensitive teeth, kids, and beginners





UVC sterilization & hydrogen-rich filtration (LP233 Pro)





Cordless models with long battery life





Clinically backed performance for healthier gums

Dentists increasingly encourage daily water flossing, and MySmile's range offers an accessible solution for every household.

2. MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit — Brighter Smiles Made Simple

One of MySmile's highest-rated products, the MySmile Original Teeth Whitening Kit , delivers professional-level brightening from home using enamel-safe carbamide peroxide and blue LED technology.

Why users love it:

Noticeable results in as little as one week





Gentle formula designed to minimize sensitivity





Easy, mess-free treatments





Affordable alternative to in-office whitening

For consumers aiming to boost confidence and maintain a radiant smile, MySmile's whitening kit remains a go-to solution.

3. MySmile nHA Toothpaste — Strengthening Smiles the Smart Way

The newest addition to the MySmile family, the nano-hydroxyapatite (nHA) toothpaste , supports long-term enamel rebuilding and sensitivity relief.

Benefits of nHA technology:

Remineralizes enamel at a molecular level





Reduces sensitivity without harsh ingredients





Gentle for daily use, safe for kids & adults





Helps maintain a smooth, polished tooth surface

As fluoride alternatives rise in popularity, MySmile's nHA formula delivers science-backed results that align with modern wellness trends.

Founder Statement

"Our goal is bigger than oral care — it's about confidence, self-expression, and overall wellbeing," said Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile. "We believe everyone deserves a brighter smile, and that starts with giving people tools that actually work: deep-cleaning water flossers, enamel-safe whitening, and toothpaste that strengthens rather than strips. We're committed to redefining what healthy habits look like in 2026 and beyond."

Empowering Smiles Around the World

With millions of customers globally, MySmile continues to build a movement centered on accessible, effective, and joyful oral care. The brand's 2026 mission is clear: empower every person to feel confident in their smile — today, tomorrow, and every day after.

Availability

MySmile water flossers, whitening kits, and nHA toothpaste are available online on www.mysmilesteeth.com and Amazon, Target, Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and more.

