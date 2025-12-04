MySmile Launches New Year Oral Care Campaign: "New Year, New Smile" -- Encouraging Everyone to Upgrade Their Daily Routine for a Brighter, Healthier You

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world welcomes a fresh start, MySmile, a leader in at-home teeth whitening and advanced oral care, is kicking off the year with a powerful message: New Year, New Me, New Smile. The brand is inspiring customers to embrace new beginnings by upgrading their daily oral care routine with science-backed, user-loved essentials—from natural toothpaste to non-sensitive teeth whitening strips, whitening kits, and professional-grade water flossers.

With millions of users seeking safer, more effective ways to achieve a brighter smile, MySmile's product lineup continues to dominate search trends across keywords like teeth whitening, natural toothpaste, non sensitive teeth whitening strips, and water flosser. This year, the brand is doubling down on innovation, accessibility, and confidence-building results.

MySmile Original 5X Teeth Whitening Kit — Fast, Professional Whitening at Home

MySmile's best-selling LED Whitening Kit uses a powerful 18 - 35% carbamide peroxide gel paired with high-intensity LED technology to remove deep stains from coffee, wine, smoking, soda, and everyday foods.

Results in 10 minutes per day





Two or more shades lighter after one use





Vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free formula





Enamel-safe & Intertek-certified





Featured on Allure, TikTok, CNN, People, ABC, Health & more

Designed for users seeking professional-grade whitening without the dentist visit, this kit delivers fast, long-lasting brightness—perfect for anyone ready to step into the new year with a dazzling, confident smile.

MySmile Non-Sensitive Teeth Whitening Strips — Gentle, Effective, Daily Whitening

Formulated with peroxide-powered whitening technology, these strips lift stubborn stains without causing sensitivity. Infused with hydroxyapatite, aloe vera, and green tea extract, they restore enamel, soothe gums, and calm inflammation.

Safe for sensitive teeth





No-slip, mess-free design





Clean mint flavor





Vegan, cruelty-free, fluoride-free





Whiter teeth in 7 days

Whitening has never been this comfortable. Perfect for daily maintenance or quick brightening before events.

MySmile Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste — Clean Ingredients, Deep Clean, Lasting Freshness

Powered by nano-hydroxyapatite, this fluoride-free toothpaste helps remineralize enamel and reduce sensitivity while delivering a fresh, polished finish.

Repairs micro-cracks & smooths enamel





SLS-free, non-toxic, gentle for daily use





Coconut oil + tea tree extract for gum health





Xylitol, baking soda, and lysozyme for deep cleaning





Long-lasting mint freshness with odor-neutralizing cyclodextrin





Eco-friendly large tube (50% biodegradable packaging)

It's the ultimate daily essential for a healthier smile and all-day fresh breath.

MySmile LP221 Water Flosser — The Game-Changer in Gum Health

Engineered for superior deep cleaning, the LP221 uses a high-performance pump delivering 2000–2800 pulses/min with 40–150 PSI of pressure.

Removes food, plaque, and buildup below the gumline





4 modes + 3 pressure levels (10 total patterns)





OLED display for battery, water temp, mode & pressure





Built-in UVC sterilizer eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria





eliminates up to Multiple rotatable tips for full-mouth access

A true revolution in home dental care, designed for anyone seeking a cleaner, fresher, more confident smile.

A Message from Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile

"A new year represents possibility—a moment to reinvent ourselves from within. At MySmile, we believe your smile is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression. Our mission has always been to create safe, effective, science-backed products that help people feel confident every single day," says Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile.

"From our LED Whitening Kit to our water flosser, natural toothpaste, and non-sensitive strips, every innovation is crafted to support your wellness and brighten your world—one smile at a time."

Why MySmile?

Millions choose MySmile because:

✔ Visible results without sensitivity

✔ Clean, safe, vegan-friendly formulas

✔ Dentist-inspired technology

✔ Trusted across social media and major media outlets

✔ A complete system for total oral health

MySmile isn't just upgrading smiles—it's upgrading confidence, wellness, and daily routines everywhere.

Start the Year Strong — Start With Your Smile

MySmile invites everyone to join the "New Year, New Smile" movement and take the first step toward a brighter, healthier, more confident future. With MySmile's best-in-class solutions, your fresh start begins with fresh breath, strengthened enamel, deeper cleaning, and a radiant smile that shines from within.

About MySmile

MySmile is a global leader in at-home oral care, offering premium teeth whitening kits, natural toothpaste, non-sensitive whitening strips, professional-grade water flossers, and more. With millions of users worldwide, MySmile is committed to delivering safe, effective, and confidence-boosting solutions that make oral care enjoyable, accessible, and transformative.

