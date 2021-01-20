Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of the Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,647,059 of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a price of $26.00 per ADS. The Company is selling 13,647,059 ADSs and its sole shareholder is selling 2,000,000 ADSs in the offering. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The Company and the selling shareholder have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,347,058 ADSs in aggregate at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 21, 2021, under the ticker symbol "MYTE" and the offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 20, 2021. The proposed offering is only being made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will" or "expect" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

