Mythics Accelerates Oracle Multi-Cloud Momentum, Driving Transformation Across Leading Hyperscalers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a leading Oracle systems integrator and cloud solutions provider, announced expanded capabilities supporting Oracle's multi-cloud strategy to accelerate innovation by deploying OCI's Oracle AI Database services in all major hyperscaler platforms, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With enterprise demand for hybrid and multi-cloud flexibility at an all-time high, Mythics is helping organizations modernize infrastructure, optimize licensing, and unlock innovation through its deep Oracle expertise and proven integration frameworks.

Multi-cloud refers to the strategic use of multiple cloud computing platforms—such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to run applications, store data, and deliver services. Rather than relying on a single provider, organizations adopt a multi-cloud approach to optimize performance, reduce vendor lock-in, enhance resilience, and align workloads with the strengths of each platform. This architecture allows businesses to leverage specialized capabilities (like Google Vertex AI, Azure AI Services, or zero-ETL integrations with AWS Analytics), alongside Oracle AI Database, while maintaining interoperability and centralized governance across environments.

"Our mission is to help customers benefit from Oracle's OCI AI Database in any cloud and to accelerate their digital transformation," said Eric Seifert, Senior Vice President at Mythics. "Whether it's Google Cloud, Azure, AWS, or OCI, we bring the tools, talent, and methodology to make multi-cloud work for our clients and transform their environments."

Mythics actively works with thousands of public sector and commercial organizations supporting their digital transformation from legacy infrastructure to modern cloud platforms. Its integration-ready frameworks support data mobility, cross-cloud analytics, and reduced latency—enabling clients to build new applications, modernize existing ones, and meet SLAs across any cloud.

Mythics is currently supporting enterprise and public sector clients, enabling Oracle workloads to run natively in their preferred cloud environments. These deployments are helping organizations modernize legacy systems, improve performance, and unlock new capabilities in AI and analytics. All Mythics products and services—including cloud migration, licensing optimization, and hyperscaler integration—are available through established contract vehicles, such as Mythics OMNIA Partners and E&I contract, ensuring streamlined procurement and compliance for public sector customers.

"We're not just talking about multi-cloud—we're making it real for our customers," said John Iuliano, Vice President of State and Local and Higher Education Sales at Mythics. "From Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure, we're actively implementing solutions that connect platforms, optimize performance, and give organizations the freedom to innovate across clouds.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities, and Healthcare sectors, and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

