Mythics, LLC Appoints Sundar Padmanaban as Executive Vice President, Consulting Sales & Solution Engineering, to Drive Transformative Growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, an award-winning Oracle solutions provider, systems integrator and consulting and managed services firm, announced that they have hired Sundar Padmanaban, Executive Vice President, Consulting Sales and Solution Engineering, to lead the Mythics consulting sales and delivery enablement functions across all verticals, including Federal, State and Local, Higher Education, Healthcare and Commercial lines of business, with the goal of advancing our consulting capabilities through clear strategy, purposeful execution, and visionary leadership.

"As Mythics advances its transformation, we are deepening our commitment to delivering outcome-driven value across Oracle's Infrastructure, Platform, and Application stack. I am proud to welcome Sundar to our team," said Mukunda Mohan, Executive Vice President, Consulting Services. "Sundar brings an impactful combination of enterprise sales leadership across the US, the UK, the Middle East, and India, and a proven ability to scale consulting services across SLED, Federal, and Commercial sectors. His success in securing strategic deals and launching AI-powered frameworks aligns perfectly with Mythics' mission to lead with purpose, accelerate innovation, and deliver transformative outcomes for every customer we serve."

Sundar's career spans iconic brands like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, as well as a defining 26-year journey at Bahwan CyberTek, where he helped scale the company from a startup to a stronger market position through profitable growth. His leadership shaped practices across enterprise solutions, Oracle, public sector, and managed services, and he pioneered the AI-powered "Fit for Future" framework—now a strategic cornerstone. Drawing on his previous successes leading large-scale consulting transformations, Sundar will focus on scaling capabilities, deepening client partnerships, and advancing Mythics' mission to deliver measurable outcomes.

"Joining Mythics at this pivotal moment is an opportunity to lead the next chapter in consulting. By uniting our capabilities and leveraging forward-thinking strategies, we aim to redefine consulting excellence and create tangible value for every client we serve," said Padmanaban. "My focus is on scaling our consulting business with precision—driving growth across sectors with deep domain expertise, expanding our offering, fostering a culture of innovation and thought leadership that translates into measurable outcomes for our clients."

Strengthened by the three strategic acquisitions completed over the past nine months, this leadership appointment reflects Mythics' unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering greater value to its customers, as well as building on the deliberate goals Mythics established following its acquisition by One Equity Partners in 2022 to expand its product portfolio and service capabilities.

