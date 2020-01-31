Mythics Named One of the "Best Places to Work" For A Fifth Consecutive Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and award-winning value-added reseller and systems integrator was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mythics has received this honor.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefitting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized again as one of the best places to work in Virginia," said Shane Smutz, Mythics Sector President. "Our dedicated employees are the key to our continued success. We take great pride in fostering an environment that promotes our shared core values, and to provide our employees with programs, benefits, and a corporate culture that create opportunities for career growth and a healthy work-life balance."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the 5th consecutive year," said Sheri Mullin, Mythics Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "Our core values of respect, empathy, excellence, and fun are the foundation of Mythics, and we are committed to providing a workplace environment where these values are shared by all our employees."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings were announced at an awards luncheon on January 31, 2020, at the Boar's Head Inn in Charlottesville.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit http://www.bestplacestoworkva.com

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. To learn more about Mythics's culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.mythics.com/careers or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

