Mythics Recognized in 2026 Gartner Market Guide for OCI Services as Cloud Demand Accelerates

Highlighting Mythics' role in helping organizations modernize Oracle workloads, accelerate cloud adoption, and achieve measurable business outcomes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, a leading Oracle systems integrator and managed services provider, announced its inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services. The Market Guide highlights the rapid growth of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) ecosystem and the increasing demand for specialized providers with deep Oracle expertise, Multicloud capabilities, and proven experience in migration and managed services.

Mythics is recognized as part of a select group of service providers delivering consulting, migration, and managed services to help organizations accelerate their cloud journeys and achieve measurable business outcomes.

"Being recognized in Gartner's Market Guide reinforces the momentum we're building across our organization and with our customers," said Marcus Bode, Chief Marketing Officer, Mythics. "As demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Multicloud strategies continues to accelerate, our focus remains on helping organizations modernize with confidence, optimize their investments, and drive meaningful business outcomes."

According to Gartner, the market for OCI consulting, migration, and managed services continues to grow significantly as organizations adopt Multicloud strategies and seek specialized expertise to support complex Oracle workloads. The report also notes that enterprises are increasingly shifting from evaluating OCI's viability to focusing on how to effectively deploy and optimize workloads across cloud environments. For Mythics, this market shift reinforces its continued investment in delivering outcome-driven cloud services that align with customer goals around performance, cost optimization, and innovation.

"Organizations are moving beyond cloud adoption to realizing measurable business value," said Sundar Padmanaban, EVP, Consulting Sales & Solution Engineering. "Our inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide reflects Mythics' commitment to helping customers modernize Oracle environments, reduce complexity, and accelerate business outcomes through deep Oracle expertise and a consulting-led approach."

As organizations navigate increasingly complex cloud strategies, Gartner emphasizes the importance of selecting a partner with strong Oracle expertise, Multicloud experience, and a proven track record of delivering measurable outcomes.

Mythics continues to differentiate itself by combining deep Oracle knowledge with a customer-first approach focused on measurable value, helping clients modernize legacy systems, optimize cloud investments, and accelerate innovation.

To learn more, visit www.mythics.com/gartner and request an introductory call.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider, and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities, and Healthcare sectors, and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

SOURCE Mythics