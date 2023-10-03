Mytra Consulting Partners with Connectbase to Elevate Telecom Services for Enhanced Connectivity

Connectbase

03 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Mytra Consulting supports independent providers in joining and maximizing benefits of the Connected World platform

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, entered into a strategic partnership with Mytra Consulting, a consultancy specializing in business development and sales development for the telecom industry.

Mytra chose to partner with Connectbase because of Connectbase's innovative solutions, which automate and streamline carrier wholesale processes that have traditionally been manual and inefficient. Mytra's expertise, combined with cutting-edge technology from Connectbase, will provide middle-mile companies, independent ILECs, REMCs, and cable and other broadband providers with the tools and support they need to thrive in digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mytra Consulting. Their expertise in business development and sales strategy spans decades. Together, we're empowering independent and rural providers with the tools and support they need to excel in the digital age," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Bringing new technology and workflows into a business is challenging but necessary in today's world. Leveraging Mytra's expertise to handle the heavy lifting for local providers changes the paradigm."

A key objective of this collaboration for Mytra is to ensure that independent providers, often possessing extensive fiber networks with unique reach into rural America, are included in the Connectbase ecosystem on its Connected World platform. Mytra will provide managed services, encompassing successful launches, ongoing support, testing, documentation and assistance in the creation of rate cards for on-net and near-net buildings.

"It seems like every week I am visiting with a small provider, listening as they share that they've either lost their cell tower agreements or never even had the opportunity to bid on towers, or other large enterprise or government sites," said Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting. "We'd like to ensure that they get a seat at the table and compete for opportunities in their own backyards."

About Connectbase
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

