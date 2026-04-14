MzeroA Online Ground School Launches MzeroAviator Affiliate Program

Industry-Leading Aviation Ground School Opens Affiliate Opportunities for Certificated Flight Instructors and Aviation Advocates Nationwide

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MzeroA Online Ground School, the nation's leading provider of online aviation ground school education, today announced the official launch of MzeroAviator, a dual-track affiliate program designed to empower Certificated Flight Instructors (CFIs) and aviation advocates to grow their reach, support student pilots, and generate meaningful income by partnering with the most trusted name in online aviation education.

Trusted by more than 130,000 pilots across the country, MzeroA has built its reputation on helping student pilots pass their FAA Knowledge Exams through the proven Aviation Mastery Method. With the launch of MzeroAviator, the company now extends that mission by creating a thriving ecosystem where instructors and aviation advocates become integral members of the MzeroA Nation.

Industry-Leading Aviation Ground School Opens Affiliate Opportunities for Certificated Flight Instructors and Advocates Post this

"Becoming an MzeroAviator goes beyond joining an affiliate program—it means stepping into a real role as part of the MzeroA Nation. This affiliation is designed to equip you with superior teaching tools and connect you directly with a nationwide student base ready to fly."

— Sara Mohlin, MzeroA Business Director

Two Paths. One Mission.

MzeroAviator is built around two distinct affiliate routes, each tailored to a different type of aviation professional:

CFI Route — For Certificated Flight Instructors

Designed specifically for active flight instructors, the CFI Route goes far beyond a standard referral link. Instructors who join gain access to a powerful suite of teaching and tracking tools that integrate seamlessly into their training workflows:

Track student progress directly through the MzeroA platform, ensuring every student stays on pace for exam success.

Stay connected with students through integrated communication and progress-monitoring tools.

Earn $100 per student enrolled in their affiliate group roster — double what competitors currently offer.

Provide followers with a 10% discount on Gold or Bronze MzeroA Online Ground School memberships for 6 months upon enrollment or purchase of an Individual course gain access to Perks Pass Membership FREE for 6 months.

Get listed on MzeroA's exclusive "Find a CFI" directory, a student-accessible resource connecting motivated learners with instructors in their area.

Access ongoing resources and tools to support and grow their personal instruction practice.

Advocate Route — For Aviation Influencers & Enthusiasts

The Advocate Route opens the program to a broader community of aviation content creators, social media influencers, and passionate aviation enthusiasts who want to promote quality education within the industry:

Earn commissions by promoting MzeroA's Online Ground School memberships and courses to their audiences, $100 per student enrolled via their affiliate registration link— what many competitors currently do not offer.

Provide followers with a 10% discount on Gold or Bronze MzeroA Online Ground School memberships for 6 months upon enrollment or purchase of an Individual course gain access to Perks Pass Membership FREE for 6 months.

Help fuel the next generation of pilots by connecting their audience with the most trusted online ground school in the country.

Exclusive Student Benefits

Students enrolled through an MzeroAviator affiliate enjoy immediate perks. Those who purchase an Individual Manned Course receive a free Perks Pass — giving them access to exclusive tools and resources for 6 months. Members enrolling in Gold or Bronze memberships receive a 10% discount for 6 months, making MzeroA's world-class training even more accessible.

About MzeroA Online Ground School

MzeroA Online Ground School is the nation's leading provider of online aviation ground school education, trusted by over 180,000 student pilots across the United States. Using the proprietary Aviation Mastery Method, MzeroA prepares students to confidently pass their FAA Knowledge Exams and become safe, knowledgeable pilots. MzeroA offers courses and memberships for Airplane and Drone.

Apply to Become an MzeroAviator Affiliate Today at www.mzeroa.com/affiliate

Contact: MzeroA Online Ground School, [email protected], www.mzeroa.com

SOURCE MzeroA Online Ground School