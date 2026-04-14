MzeroA Online Ground School Launches New Sport Pilot Course

The Nation's Leading Online Aviation Ground School Offers the Simplest, Most Affordable Path to a Sport

Pilot Certificate — FAA Exam-Ready Instruction for Just $299

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MzeroA Online Ground School, the nation's most trusted provider of online aviation ground school education, today announced the official launch of its new Sport Pilot Course, a streamlined, fully online certification prep program designed to guide aspiring pilots from zero experience to FAA Sport Pilot Knowledge Exam readiness, at their own pace and within their budget.

Priced at $299 for 12 months of full course access, the Sport Pilot Course delivers in-depth instruction through engaging video lessons, real-world examples, and FAA-focused content — everything a student needs to pass the Sport Pilot knowledge exam and step into the cockpit with total confidence.

The Nation's Leading Online Aviation Ground School Offers the Simplest Most Affordable Path to a Sport Pilot Certificate Post this

"The Sport Pilot certificate is one of the most accessible entry points into aviation, and we built this course to match that. Every topic is taught with the same depth and rigor we apply to all our programs – so students aren't just prepared for the exam, they're prepared to fly safely and make smart decisions from day one."

— Deirdre Wilson, MzeroA Curriculum Director

Who It's For

The Sport Pilot Course was designed for anyone seeking a faster, simpler entry point into aviation — whether they are brand-new to flying or transitioning from ultralights and recreational aircraft. The Sport Pilot certificate requires fewer flight hours than a Private Pilot certificate and does not require a medical certificate for most pilots, making it one of the most accessible pathways into general aviation.

What Students Will Gain

Upon completing the Sport Pilot Course, students will have a thorough command of the knowledge areas tested on the FAA Sport Pilot Knowledge Exam, including:

Core aerodynamics, aircraft systems, and light-sport regulations

Radio communication and traffic pattern procedures

Weather interpretation and go/no-go decision making

Airspace rules and requirements relevant to sport pilots

Cross-country flying fundamentals and aeronautical decision making

The confidence and knowledge to pass the FAA knowledge exam on the first try

Built Around What Matters Most

The Sport Pilot Course covers every subject area tested on the FAA Sport Pilot Knowledge Exam — from the fundamentals of aerodynamics and aircraft systems to airspace, weather, cross-country flying, and aeronautical decision making. Each lesson is built with clarity and real-world application in mind, so students aren't just memorizing answers — they're developing the judgment and understanding that makes a safe, confident pilot.

Pricing & Access

The Sport Pilot Course is available now for $299, which includes 12 months of full course access. However, MzeroA also offers its learners membership options, both Gold and Bronze will now include Sport Pilot within its offerings. Students can learn at their own pace, revisit lessons as needed, and study continuously as they progress toward their checkride. There are no deadlines, no pressure — just a clear path from the ground to the sky.

Completing the Picture: The Sport Pilot Checkride Book

Alongside the Sport Pilot Course, MzeroA is concurrently launching the Sport Pilot Checkride Book, the newest addition to MzeroA's trusted Checkride Book series. Where the Sport Pilot Course prepares students to pass the FAA knowledge exam, the Checkride Book is designed to carry them through to the finish line — providing the focused preparation and confidence needed to succeed in the practical test. The book includes real-world scenarios built around the questions evaluators actually ask, so students arrive at their checkride not just knowledgeable, but genuinely ready for the conversation. Together, the two resources offer a complete, end-to-end educational pathway from first lesson to certificate in hand.

About MzeroA Online Ground School

MzeroA Online Ground School is the nation's leading provider of online aviation ground school education, trusted by over 130,000 student pilots across the United States. Using the proprietary Aviation Mastery Method, MzeroA prepares students to confidently pass their FAA Knowledge Exams and become safe, knowledgeable pilots. MzeroA offers courses and memberships for Airplane and Drone.

Enroll in the Sport Pilot Course today at www.mzeroa.com

Contact: MzeroA Online Ground School, [email protected], www.mzeroa.com

SOURCE MzeroA Online Ground School