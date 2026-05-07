PEA Group and MzeroA Online Ground School Launch Multi-School Introduction to Aviation Program in Partnership with Phoenix East Aviation, Superior Flight School, and Wayman College of Aeronautics

Groundbreaking Program Combines Online Ground School with Hands-On Flight Experience Across Three Premier Flight Schools — All at an Accessible Entry-Level Cost

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and KENNESAW, Ga. and PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MzeroA, one of the original online aviation ground schools, and Professional Educators in Aviation (PEA Group) today announced the launch of a multi-school Introduction to Aviation Program — a structured, immersive experience designed for anyone curious about becoming a pilot but not yet ready to commit to full flight training. The program will be offered in collaboration with three premier flight training institutions: Phoenix East Aviation (PEA) in Daytona Beach, Florida; Superior Flight School (SFS) in Kennesaw, Georgia; and Wayman College of Aeronautics in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Priced at $895 — a fraction of what traditional flight training costs — the program combines seven hours of hands-on aviation experience at each participating school with six months of full access to MzeroA's Private Pilot Online Ground School. The goal: give aspiring pilots everything they need to experience what training actually looks and feels like, and make a confident, informed decision about their aviation future.

"Most people who are curious about flying don't know where to start, and a single discovery flight doesn't give them enough to go on," said Sara Mohlin, Business Director at MzeroA. "This program changes that. Participants get real flight time, real ground instruction, and real online coursework — everything they need to understand what pilot training actually looks like before they ever enroll. By partnering with three outstanding schools across different markets, we're making this opportunity accessible to more aspiring pilots than ever before."

Each seven-hour in-person experience includes:

6 Months Online Ground School — Full access to MzeroA Private Pilot Online Course

2 Hours Flight Instruction — Fly with a certified instructor and take the controls

2 Hours Ground Instruction — Learn how pilots plan, think, and make decisions

2 Hours Simulator Training — Practice procedures and build confidence

1 Hour Pre- & Post-Flight Briefing — Connect the dots and ask real pilot questions

Participants also receive immediate access to MzeroA's full Private Pilot ground school curriculum for six months, allowing them to begin learning online before their in-person visit and continue building momentum afterward.

The program is open to U.S. students and permanent residents, international students with a valid I-20 through an accredited institution, and visitors on a valid tourist visa. Enrollment at each location is limited to ensure a high-quality, personalized training experience.

"This is more than a discovery flight — it's a structured, immersive introduction to what aviation really is," said Amelie Coleman, Marketing Director at Phoenix East Aviation. "Maybe you're a high school student exploring aviation careers, maybe you've always wondered what flying is like but never taken the step. This program gives you clarity without pressure."

"This partnership is a perfect fit for someone who has always been drawn to aviation but hasn't known how to take that first real step," said Michael Logan Madden, Campus Manager at Superior Flight School. "We're giving them a structured, low-pressure way to experience what pilot training actually feels like — and walk away knowing whether this is the path for them."

"South Florida is one of the most dynamic aviation environments in the country, and we want aspiring pilots to experience that firsthand," said Ivans Kuznecovs, Director of Admissions and Marketing at Wayman College of Aeronautics. "This program isn't just an introduction — it's an invitation to see yourself in the cockpit and understand what's possible when you commit to the journey."

PEA Group and MzeroA are actively expanding the flight school partnership program for both manned and unmanned aviation training. Schools interested in collaboration opportunities may contact [email protected].

About Professional Educators in Aviation: Professional Educators in Aviation (PEA Group) is the largest aviation education provider in the Southeast United States, encompassing flight training, aviation maintenance, and online ground school education under one organization. PEA Group's institutions include Phoenix East Aviation, a premier Part 141 and Part 61 flight training academy based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with more than 50 years of experience preparing domestic and international students for careers from private pilot through professional airline pathways; A&P Mechanic Institute, offering hands-on aviation maintenance and technical training for the next generation of aviation professionals; and MzeroA Online Ground School, providing FAA written test preparation and ground training for Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, Instructor Ratings, and Part 107 drone certification. Together, PEA Group's institutions deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end aviation education ecosystem unmatched in the region.

About MzeroA: MzeroA is an online aviation ground school providing FAA written test preparation and ground training for Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, and Instructor Ratings. MzeroA also offers Part 107 drone certification training through its RemotePilot101 platform. Visit MzeroA.com.

About Phoenix East Aviation: Phoenix East Aviation is a premier flight training academy based in Daytona Beach, Florida, offering both Part 141 and Part 61 pilot training programs for domestic and international students. For more than 50 years, Phoenix East Aviation has delivered training that goes above and beyond FAA standards, combining modern aircraft, advanced simulators, and experienced instructors to prepare the next generation of safe, skilled aviation professionals from private pilot through professional airline career pathways. Visit PEA.com.

About Superior Flight School: Superior Flight School is a leading flight training academy based in Kennesaw, Georgia, offering pilot training programs for students at all levels. With experienced instructors, modern aircraft, and a strong commitment to safety and excellence, Superior Flight School prepares the next generation of skilled aviation professionals. Visit superiorflightschool.com.

About Wayman College of Aeronautics: Wayman College of Aeronautics is a professional aviation training institution based in Pembroke Pines, Florida, serving the South Florida region with comprehensive pilot training programs for domestic and international students. With a strong commitment to academic excellence and hands-on flight education, Wayman College of Aeronautics prepares aspiring pilots for successful careers in aviation. Visit wayman.edu.

Contact: [email protected] | mzeroa.com

SOURCE MzeroA Online Ground School