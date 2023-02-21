N-iX named on 2023 Global Outsourcing 100: seven years of recognition

North Miami Beach, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a leading global software development company, has been listed among the world's best 100 outsourcing service providers and advisors by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). 2023 marks the seventh year of IAOP recognition for N-iX and the second time the company is in the Leaders category.

"This recognition reflects our successful growth and testifies to the reliability of N-iX services. In over 20 years in the global tech market, we have been keeping focus on service excellence and lasting business results. In recent years, N-iX has significantly expanded its team and global presence to bring tech innovation to our new and existing clients through a wider choice of delivery locations. We are looking forward to further refining the quality of our services, expanding our expertise as well as global presence in the years to come," comments Pavlo Deshchynskyy, N-iX Chief Operating Officer.

Judging of the Global Outsourcing 100 is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members. To be selected for the listing, companies must excel in four categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, N-iX on being included among the very best in the world."

In 2022, N-iX received Sustained Excellence and All-Star recognitions on the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list . The company scored an excellence level of 8 out of 8 in four main categories, reaching a total of 7.75 compared to the industry's average of 6.68.

In 2021, N-iX received a perfect score in four judging categories and an overall score of 7.33.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

