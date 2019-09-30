N2 Biomedical Appoints Victor Nunes and Dean Schauer to Board of Directors

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Biomedical, a leading provider of proprietary surface treatment solutions and nanoscale coatings for implantable medical devices, today announced the appointments of Victor ("Vic") Nunes and Dean Schauer to the Company's Board of Directors. Nunes and Schauer join the Board following Ampersand Capital Partners' majority recapitalization of the Company earlier this year. The transaction with Ampersand provided N2 Biomedical with an equity investment to fuel organic growth, expand the Company's capabilities, and increase commercial sales efforts.

Mr. Nunes has over 25 years of medical device industry experience. He has served in a number of senior management and advisory roles in various medical device and life sciences companies, with a particular emphasis on orthopedics. Previous experience includes a variety of roles within DePuy Orthopedics, where he led integration of the $21 billion Synthes acquisition and assisted in the integration of DePuy Ace into Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Nunes also held Board positions at the DePuy Mitek and Codman Neuro divisions of J&J during his tenure as Senior Operations Executive. He has received advanced certifications from Duke University, the University of Virginia, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Schauer has served as President and CEO of Ampersand portfolio company Confluent Medical Technologies since 2013, and also joined Ampersand as an Operating Partner in 2016. Prior to Confluent, Mr. Schauer held a variety of executive leadership roles at Accellent, and was most recently Executive Vice President and General Manager of Accellent's Cardiovascular Business. Prior roles at Accellent and its predecessors included EVP of Operations and Engineering, EVP of Sales and Marketing, and VP of Quality. Mr. Schauer holds a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from South Dakota Tech and is trained in Six Sigma methodology.

"Both Vic and Dean are proven, experienced executives within the medical device industry, and bring valuable insight to N2's evolving growth strategy," said Randall Sword, CEO of N2 Biomedical. "The additions to our Board come at an exciting time for N2 as we look to expand our service offering within medical end-markets. We welcome Vic and Dean's experiences and guidance as we continue to build N2."

About N2 Biomedical

Established in 2013, N2 provides coating and surface treatment development and application services for implantable and other medical devices utilized in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other healthcare end-markets. N2 is ISO-13485 certified, FDA GMP-compliant, and operates in a 30,000 square foot facility with laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. The company leverages its proprietary processes and equipment to provide customized solutions that enhance the characteristics of various materials in critical applications, including lubricity, infection resistance, biocompatibility and tissue integration, and wear and corrosion resistance. Additional information about N2 Biomedical is available at www.N2bio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

