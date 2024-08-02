n2 Group Expands with the Acquisition of Life Sciences and Healthcare Computing Consultancy BioTeam

OXFORD, England, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- n2 Group, the parent company of NAG, announces the acquisition of BioTeam, the renowned life sciences and healthcare consulting company. BioTeam joins STAC, VSNi, and NAG in the growing community of n2 Group companies dedicated to advancing computation through collective innovation, technical excellence, and long-term strategic growth.

n2 Group invests selectively in technical computing companies with deep operational impact in a variety of sectors, providing operational support and a collaborative approach to innovation and business transformation.

BioTeam's deep knowledge of technical computing for life sciences helps clients address complex research, technical, data, and operational challenges; ultimately enhancing scientific output. Their integration into the n2 Group supports the group vision of improving the accessibility, quality and robustness of computing solutions to enable greater productivity in engineering and scientific disciplines.

BioTeam will operate as an independent business within n2, maintaining its brand, identity and ethos. n2 Group's status as an independent, member-backed organisation with no external financial stakeholders allows BioTeam to continue providing impartial advice based on the scientific needs and challenges of clients across biotech, pharma, government, and academia.

Adrian Tate, CEO of n2 Group said "n2 Group is honoured to welcome BioTeam into our unique community of businesses. As a respected boutique consultancy in the life-sciences and healthcare sector, BioTeam is helping clients solve increasingly difficult data and computational challenges. The acquisition strengthens the group's core mission while providing new avenues of collaboration between BioTeam and other n2 businesses."

"I am very excited that BioTeam has joined the n2 Group" said Ari Berman, CEO of BioTeam. "Life sciences organizations are increasingly feeling the pain of building complex scientific computing platforms and trying to make sense of increasing volumes of data. We will continue to be BioTeam, but the additional services and capabilities of n2 Group enhance our portfolio and dramatically expand our ability to solve those challenges and accelerate our clients' science."

About n2 Group

At n2 Group we are transforming computing and technology investment with a radical new approach. Our businesses are all established, purpose-driven market-leaders in computing products or services. We stimulate long-term sustainable growth through group-level support in strategy, business development, innovation, and operations. With no shareholders or external financial interests, we reinvest all profits back into the group or to the community, reinforcing our commitment to positive social impact through technological advancements.

n2 Group companies are at the forefront of computing and IT infrastructure, helping clients in various sectors to be more productive, innovative or reduce risk through advanced software and services. Rapidly expanding in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and scientific computing, our businesses maintain their unique brands and identities, but benefit from the expanded network available through the group.

n2 Group Companies

BioTeam: Scientific computing consultancy integrating technologies, data, and cultures to accelerate science.

NAG: Advanced products and services in algorithms, optimization, high-performance computing and AI.

STAC: Independent financial services technology research and community events.

VSNi: Proven statistical solutions and data expertise driving innovation and success.

For more detailed information and the latest updates, visit n2 Group. Media enquiries email [email protected].

