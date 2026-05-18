N2K CyberWire's T-Minus returns with focus on the critical intersection of space and cybersecurity

FULTON, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks today announced the next evolution of its space-focused podcast as T-Minus: Space-Cyber Briefing, a new weekly program dedicated to the expanding intersection of space and cybersecurity, on the N2K CyberWire network.

Previously known as T-Minus Space Daily, the podcast is evolving from a daily space news show into a weekly briefing focused on helping audiences understand the critical security, technology, policy, and infrastructure challenges shaping the modern space domain.

Hosted by Maria Varmazis, the show examines the growing attack surface created between Earth and orbit and explores how space-based systems are reshaping digital networks, risk, and resilience globally. Each episode covers developments spanning cybersecurity, space operations, commercial innovation, national security and the organizations working to secure critical non-terrestrial infrastructure.

"Our mission has always been to help audiences understand the technologies and trends shaping cybersecurity." said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "This evolution reflects how quickly the space domain is becoming part of the modern cyber threat landscape, and T-Minus: Space-Cyber Briefing creates space for deeper examination of the growing interdependence between terrestrial networks and space-based infrastructure."

Complementing the podcast is the return of the Signals and Space weekly newsletter. This weekly companion briefing provides additional insights and resources to help cybersecurity professionals go deeper into the space domain.

The first episode of T-Minus: Space-Cyber Briefing in the new format premiered Sunday, May 17th. New episodes air weekly on Sundays, and will also be syndicated to the CyberWire Daily podcast audience. To hear the latest episode, listen and subscribe wherever you get your favorite podcasts or visit the N2K CyberWire website for more information.

About N2K Networks

N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that keep cyber professionals visible, informed, and ahead as they navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of technology. Trusted by the most influential leaders and operators, N2K partners with organizations ranging from Fortune 100 brands to emerging startups. N2K and its brands like N2K CyberWire connect the cybersecurity ecosystem and help security businesses and professionals grow.

Visit N2K.com to discover more about our learning products and enterprise offerings. Sign up for our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire.

SOURCE N2K Networks