TrendAI™'s AI Security Brief podcast joins the N2K CyberWire network.

FULTON, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks today announced the launch of AI Security Brief, the flagship podcast for global AI security leader TrendAI™ on the N2K CyberWire network. Drawing on TrendAI™'s global threat research and operational expertise, the show delivers strategic insights on the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to help leaders navigate the rapidly evolving AI threat landscape.

AI Security Brief unpacks how AI is reshaping cybersecurity, from emerging attack techniques to zero-day research and real-world adversary activity. Episodes feature conversations with expert guests representing international law enforcement, policy leaders, and security practitioners who offer actionable intelligence and strategic guidance to help organizations better understand and get ahead of AI-driven threats.

Hosted by Johnny Hand, Vice President of AI Operational Excellence at TrendAI™, and Dustin C. Childs, Head of Threat Awareness for TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), the two bring decades of experience across vulnerability research, threat intelligence, and operational security to help listeners translate complex AI risks into practical strategies.

"AI is radically reshaping the foundations of security, and the AI Security Brief podcast could not be a more timely addition to our network as organizations work to understand AI's real-world implications and opportunities," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "TrendAI™ brings a rare combination of deep vulnerability research and operational leadership expertise, ensuring that the security leaders and operators in our audience stay ahead of AI threats and governance challenges with trusted, intelligence-driven perspectives."

"Joining the N2K CyberWire network enables us to extend the reach of critical conversations and engage broader communities to bridge the gap between AI innovation and secure operations," said Johnny Hand, VP of AI Operational Excellence at TrendAI™. "Our goal is to translate emerging AI threats and intricate technical research into the strategic insights that CISOs and other technology leaders need to build resilient, AI-ready defenses."

Upcoming Episodes:

Episode one: April 23, 2026: "How does AI change the economics of cybercrime?" featuring Robert McArdle, Director of Cybercrime Research at TrendAI ™ .

. Episode two: May 7, 2026: "How do we secure applications when anyone can code?" featuring Ashish Rajan, CISO, Author, and host of Cloud Security Podcast, & co-host of AI Security Podcast.

Episode three: May 21, 2026: 'Who's responsible when AI starts making mistakes?" featuring Sachin Jain, Senior Vice President - Technology & Business Development, Eventus Security.

The first episode of AI Security Brief is available Thursday, April 23, 2026. New episodes air every two weeks on Thursdays. To hear the latest episode, listen and subscribe wherever you get your favorite podcasts or visit the N2K CyberWire website for more information.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.

About N2K Networks

From news to knowledge, N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that empower cybersecurity professionals to adapt, grow, and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry. Trusted by the most influential leaders and operators, N2K collaborates with the world's top training and knowledge platforms, and partners with organizations ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing startups. N2K and its brands like N2K CyberWire connect the cybersecurity ecosystem and help security businesses and professionals grow.

Visit N2K.com to discover more about our learning products and enterprise offerings. Sign up for our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire.

SOURCE N2K Networks