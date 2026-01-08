NAAiG Statement on Maine Gov. Janet Mills' Reversal of iGaming Veto Commitment

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association Against iGaming is deeply disappointed by Governor Janet Mills' decision to reverse her long-standing opposition to online casino gambling and allow the iGaming bill on her desk to become law.

This decision represents a clear break from the Governor's previously stated position and disregards overwhelming public opposition, expert warnings from her own regulators, and a proven gaming framework that has delivered meaningful benefits to Maine communities and tribal nations for more than a decade.

For the past 15 years, Maine's two licensed casinos have generated more than half a billion dollars in tax revenue for the state. That funding has supported education, public safety, community programs, local aid, and tribal allocations. This record of shared success is not theoretical. It is measurable, transparent, and relied upon by communities across Maine.

It is important to be clear. Tribal nations already benefit from the existing casino tax structure. Opposition to this bill is not about excluding tribes or protecting narrow interests. It is about preserving a model that has worked for Maine workers, Maine communities, and tribal governments alike. Dismissing these concerns as self-interested complaints ignores both the facts and the substantial public stake involved.

The Governor's decision also disregards her own Gambling Control Board, which urged a veto and warned that this bill would undermine existing casinos, put jobs at risk, and destabilize a system that has reliably funded public priorities. Those warnings were echoed by public health experts who have raised serious concerns about the addiction risks associated with expanded online gambling.

Equally troubling is the Governor's disregard for public opinion. Recent polling shows that iGaming is broadly unpopular with Maine voters, including among those who support the tribes. Mainers understand that online casino gambling poses unique risks and offers uncertain benefits compared to the proven structure already in place.

This reversal stands out nationally. No iGaming bill has reached a governor's desk in more than two years, and 2025 marked the first year since the Supreme Court's PASPA decision that no mobile sports betting bill passed anywhere in the country. Industry experts did not expect any iGaming legislation to advance in 2026, let alone a sweeping and exclusive bill like this one. Maine's action is a striking outlier at a time when states across the country are exercising increased caution.

The timing of this decision cannot be ignored. The Governor's reversal coincides with a U.S. Senate campaign and a competitive primary challenge. While only the Governor can explain her change of heart, it is difficult to view this decision as anything other than a political calculation rather than a policy driven by evidence or public interest.

Maine voters deserve better. They deserve leadership that listens to regulators, respects public opinion, and protects a system that has delivered real results for years.

The National Association Against iGaming, alongside a broad coalition of allies, will lead efforts to overturn this law through Maine's People's Veto process. We are confident that when given the opportunity, Maine voters will reject this misguided expansion and reaffirm their commitment to responsible gaming policy grounded in transparency, caution, and accountability.

We will not accept this decision quietly, and we will ensure the people of Maine have the final say.

