NAB 2018 II Cision Roundup

1. Sharp To Exhibit 8K Pro Products At NAB Show 2018

MONTVALE, N.J., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation will exhibit for the first time at NAB Show 2018, the world's largest broadcasting equipment exhibition, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 7 – 12, 2018. During the show, Sharp will introduce its theme – "Changing the World with 8K" – through various product demonstrations with its 8K camcorder and video monitor to showcase the present and future of the 8K ecosystem.

2. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, a global semiconductor company, today announced they will be demonstrating the end-to-end THX Spatial Audio workflow using MPEG-H for the delivery of next-generation immersive audio experiences at NAB 2018.

