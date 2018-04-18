NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the NAB 2018 II conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.
For each story included in this package, you will find the first paragraph of the release below, as well as its headline linked to the full text.
This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:
|
Package Name
|
Slug
|
Distribution Date
|
InfoComm 2018 I
|
InfoComm 2018 I
|
June 14
|
InfoComm 2018 II
|
InfoComm
|
June 20
NAB 2018 II Cision Roundup
1. Sharp To Exhibit 8K Pro Products At NAB Show 2018
MONTVALE, N.J., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation will exhibit for the first time at NAB Show 2018, the world's largest broadcasting equipment exhibition, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 7 – 12, 2018. During the show, Sharp will introduce its theme – "Changing the World with 8K" – through various product demonstrations with its 8K camcorder and video monitor to showcase the present and future of the 8K ecosystem.
2. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018
LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, a global semiconductor company, today announced they will be demonstrating the end-to-end THX Spatial Audio workflow using MPEG-H for the delivery of next-generation immersive audio experiences at NAB 2018.
If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site, http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-news-latest-news.
Photos that accompany releases are available via the PRN Multimedia Desk, 800-317-7677, or via the PR Newswire Photo Archive. Select photos are available via AP PhotoExpress and AP Images.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nab-2018-ii-cision-roundup-300631642.html
SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC
Share this article