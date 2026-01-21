NABIP Supports Several FY 2026 HHS Funding Package Health Provisions, Urges Action Before January 30 Deadline

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) today expressed strong support for several healthcare provisions included in the government funding package recently released that align with NABIP's long-standing priorities: transparency, accountability, fair competition, and protecting access to care. With current government funding set to expire January 30, 2026, NABIP urges Congress to advance a timely funding solution that preserves these important policies.

NABIP has long championed reforms that confront rising healthcare costs, strengthen consumer protections, and ensure patients and employers have access to accurate information and fair pricing. These provisions matter because they address cost drivers in the system, particularly prescription drug pricing practices, excessive facility fees, and inaccurate provider networks that can disrupt care and create unexpected costs for consumers.

"These reforms move healthcare in the right direction with more transparency, fairer costs, and better protections for consumers," said Jessica Brooks-Woods, CEO of NABIP. "They also underscore the vital role agents and brokers play in helping individuals, seniors, and employers make confident coverage decisions."

Key Health Provisions NABIP Supports:

PBM Transparency and Rebate Pass-Through: Requires PBMs to pass 100% of drug rebates and related payments back to health plans—an important step toward lowering prescription drug costs and helping employers better understand the true cost of coverage.

Hospital Site Neutrality and Billing Integrity: Strengthens Medicare site-neutral payment enforcement to promote fair pricing and reduce consolidation-driven cost increases that can raise premiums for employers and consumers.

Accurate Medicare Advantage Provider Networks: Improves provider directory accuracy and protects beneficiaries from higher cost sharing when directories are wrong, helping ensure seniors can access the care they expect and enabling agents and brokers to provide reliable plan comparisons.

No Surprises Act Implementation: Continues support for implementation and oversight to protect consumers from unexpected medical bills while preserving access to care.

NABIP encourages Congress to preserve these provisions as negotiations continue and to advance reforms that reflect NABIP's Healthcare Bill of Rights—strengthening transparency, fairness, and access to coverage and care. NABIP will continue advocating for policies that protect patients and employers, while ensuring consumers can rely on licensed agents and brokers for clear, accurate guidance when selecting coverage.

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 150 chapters.

