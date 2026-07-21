Nabla Appoints Brian Manning as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Leadership appointment builds on Nabla's enterprise momentum and positions the company for its next phase of clinical AI deployment

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, one of the most widely adopted AI assistants in clinical care, today announced the appointment of Brian Manning as Chief Executive Officer. Manning brings more than 20 years of experience scaling technology businesses, building high-performing commercial teams, and accelerating enterprise growth. His appointment marks the next phase of Nabla's go-to-market strategy as adoption continues to accelerate across the healthcare industry.

"Brian is the right leader to help Nabla build on the exceptional foundation our team has created," said Alex LeBrun, Executive Chairman and Chief AI Officer at Nabla. "Brian has a rare ability to build organizations that pair commercial excellence with long-term vision. As healthcare enters a new era of AI, that combination is exactly what's needed to extend Nabla's leadership as we build the clinical AI layer for modern healthcare."

Most recently, Manning served as President and Chief Revenue Officer of Bamboo Health, where he helped scale the company to $140+ million in annual recurring revenue and more than 300 employees. Prior to Bamboo Health, he joined PatientPing as an early employee and built the company's go-to-market organization from the ground up through to its acquisition. Earlier in his career, he helped establish Zocdoc's enterprise sales organization during a period of rapid growth.

Manning joins Nabla as the company builds on significant commercial momentum. Today, Nabla supports more than 190 healthcare organizations, 100,000 clinicians, and 40 million patient encounters annually. Its platform is deployed across leading health systems including CVS Health, M Health Fairview, UCLA Health, and University of Iowa Health Care. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs - including Epic and Oracle Cerner - and has established partnerships with NextGen Healthcare, athenahealth, Greenway Health, and CharmHealth, further expanding its reach to clinicians and healthcare organizations nationwide.

"What attracted me to Nabla is the combination of its outstanding team, crucial mission, product excellence, and customer obsession," said Manning. "Healthcare organizations are looking for partners that can deliver real value today while helping them prepare for the future of AI. Nabla has built an exceptional foundation and has earned the trust of clinicians and healthcare organizations. The opportunity now is to accelerate that momentum, expand our reach, and further establish Nabla as the clinical AI partner of choice for healthcare organizations across the world. I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of the team bringing that vision to life."

LeBrun, Co-founder and former CEO of Nabla, will remain at the company in his role as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Officer where he continues to lead the company's long-term AI strategy, model development, and product vision. LeBrun also serves as CEO of AMI Labs, the frontier AI research company founded by AI pioneer, Turing Award winner, and Meta's former Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun. Having recently raised more than $1.2 billion to advance frontier AI research, AMI Labs formed an exclusive partnership with Nabla, providing the company with early access to breakthrough AI research, including emerging world models, that will help shape the future of clinical intelligence in healthcare.

The remainder of Nabla's leadership team, including Co-founder and COO Delphine Groll, Co-founder and CTO Martin Raison, and CPO Laurent Landowski, will continue to spearhead the company's operations, technology, and product strategy.

"Brian brings the leadership and expertise that will enable Nabla to scale through its next phase of growth, while sharing the customer-first mindset and ambition that have shaped the company from day one," said Delphine Groll, COO and Co-founder of Nabla. "He aligns naturally with our founding team, who remain laser-focused on our customers, our mission, and the future we're building together."

Looking ahead, Nabla will continue advancing its vision for Contextual Clinical Intelligence, a unified clinical AI layer that connects intelligence across the care journey. Building on its leadership in ambient AI, dictation, and revenue cycle management, and supported by continued investment in frontier AI research, the company is building the foundation for the next generation of healthcare AI.

About Nabla

Nabla is a clinical AI company building Contextual Clinical Intelligence for modern healthcare organizations. Embedded directly into clinical workflows, Nabla helps health systems reduce administrative burden, improve documentation quality, and streamline care delivery through AI-powered documentation, coding support, and workflow automation. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs, supports more than 35 languages, and is trusted by over 100,000 clinicians across 190 health systems and provider groups. Built in close collaboration with clinicians and health systems, Nabla's clinical AI assistant supports care teams before, during, and after the patient encounter, enabling organizations to move beyond fragmented AI tools to an intelligent, connected approach to healthcare delivery. Bold in technology and responsible by design, Nabla enables health systems to shape their own AI future. Learn more at www.nabla.com

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