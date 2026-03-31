University of Toledo Health Scales Nabla's Ambient AI After Unlocking Better Documentation Precision and Revenue Cycle Performance

Health system reports faster chart closure, reduced documentation burden, and improved operational efficiency across multiple specialties

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, one of the most widely adopted AI assistants in clinical care, today announced a partnership with University of Toledo Health (UToledo Health) to bring AI-powered clinical documentation to hundreds of physicians and advanced practice providers across the academic health system. The deployment reflects UToledo Health's broader strategy to lead in next-generation clinical innovation by responsibly integrating artificial intelligence into clinical workflows while improving physician experience and patient care.

UToledo Health, the academic health system of the University of Toledo serving northwest Ohio through clinical care, research, and medical education, brings together a broad network of clinicians across its clinical and training programs. Following an extensive evaluation of multiple AI documentation assistants, UToledo Health selected Nabla for its technical performance and its collaborative approach to adapting the technology to real clinical workflows.

"From the earliest conversations, Nabla's team demonstrated an exceptional level of engagement with clinicians and health system leadership," said Dr. Ryan Sadeghian, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at University of Toledo Health. "We were able to work directly with their research and engineering teams, creating a feedback loop that allowed the technology to evolve quickly around real clinical needs."

Nabla integrates directly with Epic, enabling clinicians across multiple specialties, from primary care to surgery, to generate structured documentation within their existing workflow. During the 8-week initial evaluation phase, clinicians using Nabla reduced time to chart closure by 29%, while documentation backlogs in several departments dropped from more than 400 open charts to fewer than 30.

The health system also observed improvements in documentation completeness and coding specificity, supporting more accurate capture of higher-acuity visits and strengthening overall revenue cycle performance. These results helped inform UToledo Health's decision to move forward with broader deployment.

"When ambient AI is integrated properly into clinical workflows, it allows clinicians to stay fully present with their patients while documentation happens in the background," said Dr. Ed Lee, Chief Medical Officer at Nabla. "University of Toledo Health's commitment to thoughtful deployment and clinician engagement is exactly the kind of approach that leads to meaningful and lasting impact."

Looking ahead, UToledo Health sees opportunities for AI to support additional clinical and operational processes, including documentation completeness checks, coding support, and revenue cycle optimization.

Nabla continues to see strong momentum across health systems and specialty groups, further accelerated by its partnership with AMI. Its expanding adoption reflects its focus on delivering a durable clinical AI platform designed for real-world health systems that meaningfully improve patient care.

About Nabla

Nabla is on a mission to restore the human connection at the heart of healthcare through industry-leading clinical AI that optimizes clinical and financial workflows. Its assistant helps clinicians generate high-quality notes in seconds through ambient documentation, dictation, and real-time coding support. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs, supports more than 35 languages, and is used across more than 150 health systems and provider groups.

The company is evolving into an adaptive, agentic platform designed to support a wider range of clinical workflows, care settings, and provider roles—empowering clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.

Nabla was founded by Alexandre Lebrun (CEO), Delphine Groll (COO), and Martin Raison (CTO). Its leadership includes Dr. Ed Lee, Chief Medical Officer and former CIO of The Permanente Federation. Nabla's advisors include Yann LeCun (Meta) and Tony Fadell (Build Collective). The company has raised $120 million from HV Capital, Highland Europe, Cathay Innovation, and others.

Learn more at www.nabla.com.

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SOURCE Nabla