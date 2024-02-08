Nabla Appoints Clinical Leader Dr. Ed Lee as its Chief Medical Officer

Bringing 20 years of clinical and operational leadership experience, Dr. Lee will help drive Nabla's product vision and development

Dr. Lee is Nabla's latest high-profile clinical executive hire as it looks to strategically expand into health systems and provider groups nationwide

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading ambient AI assistant for practitioners, today announced the appointment of Ed Lee, MD, MPH , as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lee is a board-certified internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience and a successful track record serving in executive roles at The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG), which provides care to Kaiser Permanente members and patients and is the largest physician-led medical group in the United States. He brings his expansive clinical expertise, executive experience, and Nabla Copilot implementation insights to the company to help refine and enhance the product and deployment strategy.

Dr. Lee joins Nabla during a moment of pivotal growth, highlighted by a $24M Series B investment round that closed at the beginning of this year to fuel nationwide expansion across U.S. healthcare systems. Nabla launched its Nabla Copilot less than a year ago, with over four million consultations conducted, and more than 20,000 providers have adopted the ambient AI assistant. Dr. Lee was integral to the Copilot implementation at TPMG , where he helped select, integrate, and roll out the solution to 10,000 physicians across the health system's network of providers in Northern California, showing great results in reducing documentation overload .

"Dr. Lee chose Nabla for TPMG and experienced first-hand how impactful the solution is in reducing the administrative burden that doctors experience every day," said Alex Lebrun, co-founder and CEO, Nabla."We're ecstatic to be gaining a medical leader of Dr. Lee's stature. His experience as a practicing physician for over two decades, coupled with his deep knowledge of navigating the intricacies of large health systems, brings a fresh and invaluable perspective to Nabla and will serve our physician community well."

Dr. Lee served as Executive Vice President of IT and Chief Information Officer for The Permanente Federation, and Associate Executive Director for TPMG, with oversight over the Permanente Medical Group's information technology efforts and accountability for operational performance, technology integration, and innovation. He was also recently appointed Chair of Clinical Education and Director of Clinical Informatics at California Northstate University, College of Medicine , where he is cultivating the next generation of physicians with a focus on digital health.

"I believe technology is the key to solving the clinician burnout crisis and removing burnout will ultimately result in higher quality care for patients," said Dr. Lee. "My experience implementing Nabla Copilot was so effective and monumental that my ultimate goal is to get it in the hands of as many clinicians as possible across the country. I'm eager to share my experiences and help other clinical teams take advantage of our solution so they can remain focused on delivering high-quality care."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee will be instrumental in shaping Copilot's clinical strategy and product roadmap, including RCM optimization, and he will provide feature refinement and enhancement recommendations to solidify Nabla as a leader in healthcare ambient AI. He will also represent Nabla at the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), offering insights on the field of clinical informatics and contributing to AMIA policy responses.

Dr. Lee earned his bachelor's degree in molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and his medical degree at Tufts University, where he also received his master's degree in public health. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at the University of California, Davis, before joining TPMG.

About Nabla

Nabla is the developer of Nabla Copilot, an ambient AI that helps clinicians enjoy care again. AI-powered Nabla Copilot generates clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties, reducing practitioners' stress and improving patient care. Nabla Copilot's capabilities also include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, also known as one of the founding fathers of artificial intelligence, Megan Mahoney, chair of the UCSF Department of Family and Community Medicine, Dr. Haipeng (Mark) Zhang, former Associate Program Director of the Clinical Informatics and Innovation Fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital; and Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Chief Medical Officer of the Mankato Clinic. Investors include global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation, as well as seasoned entrepreneurs such as CMA CGM Group Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Tony Fadell, co-creator of the iPod and iPhone, as well as Rachel Delacour, CEO & Co-founder at Sweep, among others. Since its launch in 2018, Nabla has raised a total of $43M.

For more information, please visit: www.nabla.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Nabla