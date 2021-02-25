NACD Annual Survey Highlights 2020-2021 Governance Trends And Priorities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today released the 2020–2021 NACD Trends and Priorities of the American Boardroom report, which provides an overview of the issues and trends that public and private company directors deem most likely to impact their boards in the coming year. It also analyzes their views about how effectively their boards allocated agenda time in 2020 and highlights where they seek to improve their performance over the current year.

This year's survey revealed a number of new and emerging challenges related to digital transformation, workplace safety, cybersecurity, talent management, and organizational diversity and inclusion. Boards are also taking a closer look at how the board functions internally and seeking opportunities to improve their impact on the organizations they serve.

"Directors are emerging from a tumultuous 2020 with a clear sense of the issues most impactful to their organizations," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD CEO. "Key trends for 2021 indicate an outsized focus will be required to keep pace with digital transformation while maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment for employees."

The report uncovers these key findings:

Trends impacting the future of work: Four of the top five trends that directors believe will most influence their organizations in 2021 reflect changes in the way that work gets done, including the increasing pace of digital transformation (50%), ensuring safe working environments for employees (49%), changing cybersecurity threats (39%), and increased competition for talent (38%).





The 2020–2021 NACD Trends and Priorities of the American Boardroom report, one of four governance surveys NACD produces annually, was fielded from November 19, 2020, to December 10, 2020, and included responses from more than 450 members. To download your copy of the report, visit here.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

