NACD Names Commvault's Nicholas Adamo a Top Corporate Director

News provided by

COMMVAULT

14 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

NACD Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

TINTON FALLS, N.J. , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that Nicholas Adamo, Chairman of Commvault's Board of Directors, has been named one of the most influential leaders by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Adamo was recognized on NACD's annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

Continue Reading
(left to right) Commvault’s Shane Sanders, Pamela Raskow, Danielle Sheer, Martha Delehanty, and Nicholas Adamo
(left to right) Commvault’s Shane Sanders, Pamela Raskow, Danielle Sheer, Martha Delehanty, and Nicholas Adamo

"This is a testament to Nick's leadership and strategic counsel as we have accelerated our growth over the last few years, doubled down on innovation, and disrupted the industry with true cloud cyber resilience," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO. "Nick has also shown an unwavering dedication to providing transparency and governance to our stakeholders. We would like to congratulate Nick on this tremendous accomplishment."

Previously, Adamo spent more than 22 years as an executive and leader at Cisco Systems and consulted with a range of technology companies. Since joining Commvault's Board in 2018, Adamo has helped the company extend its leadership in the industry, launch its hypergrowth SaaS portfolio which surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue in two years, and continue to innovate its offerings to provide best-in-class cyber resilience to our customers.

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, governance advisors, investors, media, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers. Adamo and honorees from companies including Best Buy, ScanSource, Inc., Equilar, American Eagle Outfitters, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and more were recognized at last night's 2023 Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring."

To learn more about the 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, visit https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

Also from this source

Commvault Extends APAC Leadership with Two New Senior Appointments - Michel Borst, AVP, Asia and Joanne Dean, AVP Channel & Alliances, APAC

Commvault Extends APAC Leadership with Two New Senior Appointments - Michel Borst, AVP, Asia and Joanne Dean, AVP Channel & Alliances, APAC

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid organizations, today expanded its Asia Pacific (APAC)...
Commvault Taps Industry Veteran Anthony Anzevino to Lead Its Americas Sales Organization

Commvault Taps Industry Veteran Anthony Anzevino to Lead Its Americas Sales Organization

Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced Anthony Anzevino as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.