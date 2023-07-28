Nacelle Partners with Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, Fubo to Produce New Biker Mice from Mars Animated Series

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacelle is excited to announce that Ryan Reynolds, Maximum Effort, and Fubo have joined their upcoming Biker Mice from Mars animated series. Nacelle plans to co-produce the series with Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Fubo.

The pilot will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman, for Nacelle Company. Maximum Effort's George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Patrick Gooing, and Ryan Reynolds will serve as Executive Producers alongside Fubo's David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth.

Biker Mice from Mars

Biker Mice From Mars will be the first animated series on the Maximum Effort Channel, which is home to original and classic TV and movies - as well as some surprising content breaks - made for maximum comfort. The show's premiere date is to be announced. Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

About Biker Mice From Mars: On the planet Mars, there existed a race of anthropomorphic mice who enjoyed motorsports and had a very similar culture and society to that of human beings. Eventually, they were all but wiped out by the Plutarkians, an alien race of obese, foul-smelling, worm-eating, fish-like humanoids who plunder other planets for their natural resources. Three survivors: Throttle, Modo and Vinnie, manage to find a spaceship and escape the Plutarkian takeover, but instead, they soon find themselves crash-landing on Earth in the city of Chicago. Along with a charming female mechanic named Charlene "Charley" Davidson, the Biker Mice must defend Earth and defeat the villainous Plutarkians, in an attempt to finally return to their homeland of Mars.

"Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars," said Maximum Effort Co-founder Ryan Reynolds. "Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle."

"The same way you can't have a hot dog without a bun, what would a biker mouse be without a bike? I believe we have definitely answered that question!" said Brian Volk-Weiss.

In 2023, Nacelle unveiled the first wave of Biker Mice from Mars action figures, which feature sculpts that honor the legacy of the original toys, but with updated articulation, design features and 22 points of articulation. The first wave includes 7-inch figures of the three main characters, Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, and will come in their very own vintage-inspired packaging. Oh, and there's hot dogs… well, at least hot dog accessories! The figures are currently available to pre-order on NacelleStore.com.

In 2022, Nacelle began reviving many beloved vintage toy lines such as Robo Force, Sectaurs, The Great Garloo, and Power Lords, with new action figures that honor the rich history of their predecessors.

For years, Nacelle has been shining a spotlight on pop-culture through innovative, humorous storytelling (The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Behind The Attraction) that focuses on preserving nostalgia and nostalgic brands throughout history. The resurrection of the Biker Mice from Mars brand is just another step in Nacelle's overall aforementioned mission.

About Nacelle:

Nacelle, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, is an American diversified media company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Established in 2017, they are the leader in the pop-culture and comedy space through their scripted and unscripted production, podcasting, publishing, records, distribution, development, management toys, and consumer product divisions. The company has produced several notable hits, including Netflix's Emmy award-winning docuseries, Down To Earth with Zac Efron and the NAACP Image award-nominated Kevin Hart's Guide To Black History, as well as Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, Behind The Attraction on Disney+, Sony's Mad About You, Icons Unearthed on Vice, All The Way Black for BET+ History's Grant, Amazon's A Toy Store Near You, and History's Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. Nacelle develops, produces and distributes content across multiple media platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Peacock, Hulu, Vice, Viacom, History, and many more. In 2022, Nacelle Company expanded with a consumer products division aimed at reviving beloved toy properties such as Robo Force, Sectaurs, The Great Garloo and others. The company is dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking stories and pop-culture history through its signature documentary filmmaking style, unique hybrid distribution system and a consistent desire to never stop exploring.

About Maximum Effort:

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About Fubo:

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called "a force in sports streaming" by Forbes, "the best streaming service for sports aficionados" by Tom's Guide and was heralded by CNET for its "ease of use." Learn more at https://fubo.tv .

