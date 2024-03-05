Nacelle Unveils its Accelerated Checkout Experience with Link

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to boost conversion rates for merchants and convenience for consumers, Nacelle proudly announces the launch of its new one-click checkout, powered by Link , Stripe's accelerated checkout solution. This latest advancement underscores Nacelle's commitment to providing digital merchants with a superior shopping experience.

Experience up to 37% conversion rate boost with Nacelle.

At a time when other commerce platform vendors are raising prices, Nacelle encourages retailers to leverage their economies of scale. This strategic move to streamline the checkout process aligns with Nacelle's commitment to maximizing retailer cash flows and fostering a more profitable e-commerce ecosystem.

"With the introduction of Link, Nacelle is ushering in a transformative chapter in online retail, where speed and convenience take center stage," stated Brian Anderson, CEO of Nacelle. "This breakthrough directly responds to the pressing needs of today's dynamic e-commerce landscape and lays a solid foundation for the next wave of innovations in online shopping technology, promising a future where transactions are not just transactions, but seamless experiences tailored to each consumer's unique journey."

In today's fast-paced digital world, speed and convenience are paramount. Link provides a quick and dependable checkout experience, meeting the modern consumer's expectations for seamless transactions.This commitment to excellence and reliability underscores Nacelle's promise to provide a friction-free shopping experience.

About Nacelle

Nacelle, the leading Commerce Experience Platform, elevates e-commerce conversion rates by an average of 28%. We provide optimized one-click checkout, content personalization, and AI-powered product recommendations. Our advanced headless APIs and composable technology set the standard for enterprise commerce excellence, providing robust solutions for today's dynamic online retail environment. Nacelle is backed by prominent, world-class investors like Tiger Global, Index Ventures, and iNovia.

For more information on how Nacelle's one-click checkout improves your conversion rates, visit nacelle.com or experience a live demo at ShopTalk.

CONTACT: Jennifer Krizanek, [email protected]

SOURCE Nacelle