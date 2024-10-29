Strategic Collaboration "Fans The Flame" With Flavor-Forward Ready-To-Drink Options

CHICAGO and DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, is taking its menu to new heights through a strategic partnership with Tractor Beverage Company, the Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service. Announced today, this collaboration underscores Naf Naf Grill's ongoing commitment to offering options that enhance its robust, flavorful dishes.

Naf Naf Grill Elevates Middle Eastern Cuisine with Organic Beverage Offerings in Partnership with Tractor Beverage Company.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tractor's beverages to Naf Naf Grill—one of the first national chains to launch our ready-to-drink (RTD) cans," says Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer at Tractor Beverage. "We have long admired Naf Naf Grill's dedication to quality, and we are excited to be part of their tradition of bringing people together through exceptional food and drink."

With 40 locations across 13 states and plans to add additional stores by year's end, Naf Naf Grill is riding the wave of the growing popularity of Middle Eastern cuisine in the U.S. Known for its health benefits and vibrant flavors, Middle Eastern cuisine has captivated American diners. "Our collaboration with Tractor Beverage Company is a perfect fusion of our commitment to authentic, flavorful dishes and Tractor's passion for organic, sustainably sourced beverages," says Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Grill. "Together, we're set to elevate the dining experience with drinks that complement and enhance our menu's vibrant flavors, making every meal even more memorable."

Starting this month, all Naf Naf Grill locations will feature two Tractor Beverage Company refreshers: Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Peach. Crafted with 100% non-GMO, organic ingredients and free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, these beverages are packaged in convenient 12-fluid-ounce cans. They are designed to complement the bold flavors of Naf Naf Grill's dishes while offering guests refreshing, organic options aligned with their health-conscious choices.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf Naf Grill is an emerging Middle Eastern brand, bringing fresh flavors and authentic dishes to the forefront of American dining. Drawing inspiration from tradition, Naf Naf Grill combines genuine hospitality with handmade dishes crafted from time-honored recipes, creating an inviting atmosphere where culinary exploration flourishes. Each order is customized to satisfy guests' preferences, featuring top-quality meats like the award-winning Chicken Shawarma, expertly roasted on a vertical spit, alongside handmade falafel and fluffy oven-baked pita bread made in-house throughout the day. For more information about Naf Naf Grill, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.nafnafgrill.com/franchise/.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Company is redefining the beverage landscape with the first USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO beverage collection crafted exclusively for the food service industry. At Tractor, we believe that you don't have to sacrifice flavor for sustainability and that soil and soul are at the heart of everything we do. Our commitment to uncompromising taste, quality, and sustainability makes our beverages more than just a delicious drink—they're a movement toward a healthier planet and a better food system. As pioneers in transparency, we were the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data through our Organic Impact Tracker, recognized by Fast Company as a 2024 World Changing Idea. Tractor has also been featured on Fast Company's 2021 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies since 2022. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

