Naf Naf Grill Launches the World's Most Versatile Fry Ever!

The Middle Eastern fast-casual concept is launching the ALL NEW Naf Fries just in time for National Fry Day on July 13th

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is celebrating National Fry Day with the launch of their ALL-NEW Naf Fries! 

It has been the year of innovation at Naf Naf Grill, and the brand is back at it again with an offering everyone is sure to love. The crispy, golden, boat shaped ALL-NEW Naf Fries come with your choice of sauce. Customers can complement their meals and use the New Fries to dip, scoop, dunk, or load any of their favorite toppings or sauces.

Celebrate National Fry Day with the ALL-NEW Naf Fries!
"We wanted to find a more versatile and delicious fry for our guests. The ALL-NEW Naf Fries are truly unique and are an exciting addition to our menu. The task wasn't easy as the previous fries were loved by many, but we really nailed it. These crispy, yet tender curve-shaped NEW Naf Fries are more flavorful, delicious, and are exactly what everyone has been waiting for!" said Greg Willman, CEO at Naf Naf Grill.

Naf Naf invites you to discover the endless possibilities with their ALL-NEW Naf Fries starting Today July 13th on National Fry Day. Build your own entree by choosing a protein such as chicken shawarma, steak, falafel, or crispy chicken. Add toppings like the chopped salad, purple cabbage, sumac onions, or Middle Eastern pickles. Select any of Naf's signature sauces such as the Lemon Viniagrette, Tahini, Garlic Sauce, S'khug, or Harissa. Complete your meal with the addition of the ALL-NEW Naf Fries and your choice of sauce to discover your own way to enjoy the most versatile fry ever.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes creates a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized with choices of top-quality ingredients. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com.

