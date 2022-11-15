NAG Appoints Jem Davies as Chair of the Board of Directors

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At SC22, the world's largest supercomputing event, Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) announce the appointment of Jem Davies as new Chair of the Board of Directors. Technology veteran Davies will help NAG execute on transformative strategy, focus on product and service innovation, and explore new market positions. Davies replaces current Chair Stephen Todd who leaves after 9 years in the role.

Jem Davies

A highly skilled business leader and technologist, Davies brings experience in machine learning, data and processor technology from CPUs to domain-specific processors, strengthening the company's reach into strategic markets. Having held senior leadership roles at technology giant Arm including Vice-President, Fellow and General Manager for divisions including their Machine Learning Group, he was pivotal in securing several acquisitions, leading to building new businesses inside Arm. Davies has wide experience in non-executive director roles across a variety of companies with for-profit, not-for-profit and industry standards bodies.

"Jem's impressive background in the processor business is a very welcome addition to NAG", said Adrian Tate, CEO of NAG. "As we continue to diversify and grow NAG's business, we will draw on Jem's experiences starting, growing and funding several ventures. We are thrilled to have a business leader of this stature as the next NAG Chair."

"I am proud to have been selected to chair this prestigious company that plays such an important role in computing", said Davies. "Building on NAG's great reputation for trust and quality, I am looking forward to helping this world leader enter new markets at a transformational time."

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

