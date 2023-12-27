Nagad honoured as Most Emerging Brand of Bangladesh

Nagad Limited

27 Dec, 2023

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider, has been identified as the Most Emerging Brand in Bangladesh, experiencing an unparalleled rise in the brand equity index for three consecutive years.

This accolade was bestowed upon Nagad at the 15th edition of the Best Brand Award 2023 held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka recently.

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury and other top officials received the prestigious award.

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with nSearch Ltd. conducted a survey involving 10,000 interviews of customers living in both urban and rural areas, and identified Nagad as the most Emerging Brand of Bangladesh.

Founder and Managing Director of Tanvir A Mishuk views this recognition as a reflection of customer love. He says, "While being acknowledged as one of the nation's premier brands is indeed an honour, our true aspiration lies in garnering the affection of our customers by contributing to the socio-economic development of our country. And that's exactly what we've been striving for over the past four years, culminating adoration of over 8.5 crore customers."

Besides, Nagad has recently achieved success in digital marketing and various other domains. Tanvir A Mishuk expressed, "These awards stand as evidence of our team's hard work and dedication. Simultaneously, we're actively elevating our customer engagement on digital platforms."

He added, "Our company is consistently involved in digital innovations, as we evolve to continually address the changing needs of our customers."

Only in four years of its inception, Nagad has become a popular MFS provider of 8.5 crore customers. Alongside popularising digital payments across the country as well as ensuring market competition, its daily transactions now average $112 million.

To take customer experience to a new high in terms of digital transactions, the world's fastest growing company is going to establish a digital bank within a few months, with all necessary preparations, including technological upgradation, nearing completion.   

10 Digital Marketing Awards 2023 for Nagad

Recently, Nagad Ltd clinched an impressive ten awards, including two gold, at the 7th edition of the Digital Marketing Award 2023, hosted by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The MFS provider also won two silver and six bronze awards in various categories.

Among the awards received by Nagad Ltd. were accolades for "Best Use of PR in Digital Platform" (gold) for the country's first-ever BMW mega campaign, "Best Use of Influencer" (gold) that helped to bring together Tamim and Shakib in the same frame.

About Nagad Ltd (https://www.nagad.com.bd/)

Nagad Limited is one of the leading MFS operators in Bangladesh's payment industry with 85 million registered customers and an average daily transaction of about USD 112 million. The digital payment platform, known as a successful publi c-private partnership between Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector, was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. 

