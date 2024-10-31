Nagarro and Marubeni Announce Global Partnership to Leverage Digital Technologies for Japanese Corporates

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a leader in digital engineering, today announced a global partnership with Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan's largest general trading companies. This collaboration aims to support Marubeni's subsidiary companies and other Japanese corporations in transforming their businesses through Nagarro's digital engineering expertise and unique Fluidic Enterprise offerings.

After months of discussions, Nagarro and Marubeni today concluded a Memorandum of Understanding, commencing a phase in which the model for the strategic partnership will be further explored and refined, with an initial go-to-market focus on the United States.

Noritaka Wakuda, Nagarro's leader in Japan, said, "Nagarro and Marubeni will jointly identify digital-first opportunities at potential clients and seek to deploy the latest technology to elevate their responsiveness, efficiency, client- and employee-intimacy, creativity, and sustainability."

Manas Human, Co-Founder of Nagarro, said, "Nagarro is privileged to have Marubeni as a key partner. By bringing together the Marubeni Spirit and Nagarro's CARING values, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver business value to our clients."

As digital transformation technologies evolve rapidly, it is challenging for enterprises to adopt them to drive business success swiftly. With over two decades of global delivery experience, Nagarro exemplifies how agility and a global mindset can enhance operational efficiency and address gaps in firms facing the pressures and opportunities of technological advancements such as Big Data, AI, and cloud computing.

Marubeni recognizes the challenges required to navigate global delivery and embraces a collaborative approach that fosters responsiveness in meeting domestic and global customer demands. Consequently, the partnership between Nagarro and Marubeni to address the needs of two of the world's largest IT services markets is a natural and strategic fit.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries leverage extensive business networks both domestically and internationally to engage in a diverse array of activities, including importing and exporting, domestic business, and third-country trading. Their operations span various sectors, including lifestyle, IT solutions, food, agribusiness, forest products, chemicals, metals and mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure projects, aerospace and shipping, finance, leasing and real estate, construction, industrial machinery and mobility, as well as next-generation business and corporate development.

Guided by the principles of 'Fairness, Innovation, and Harmony,' Marubeni is dedicated to social and economic development and the protection of the global environment through responsible corporate activities.

For more information, visit www.marubeni.com.

About Nagarro

Nagarro helps clients transform into fluid, innovative, digital-first companies, enabling them to succeed in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial spirit, agility, and global perspective, along with its CARING mindset and Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs over 18,300 people in 37 countries. For more details, please visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

