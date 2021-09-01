Nagengast elected President, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC / Ameritas Advisory Services

"Heather's keen insight and experience facilitating growth while also leading day-to-day functions make her the right choice for this important role at Ameritas," Beasley said. "She is passionate about helping our colleagues in the field leverage the wealth management tools we offer to help our customers lead more fulfilling lives."

She has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and accounting. Nagengast earned a B.S. degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and holds the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 53 securities licenses.

Nagengast serves on the board of directors of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. She is a member of Women in Insurance and Financial Services.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

