NAIC and William Blair Join Forces to Strengthen Diversity in the Financial Services Industry

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, announced today that it has formed a multi-year partnership with William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. One of the leading advisors for diverse asset managers, William Blair has led nearly $30 billion in buy/sell transactions with these firms.

The partnership will enhance the scope of William Blair's participation with diverse-owned firms and capital allocators that have identified diversity as a key priority for their business, and enhance relationships with institutional investors that see diversity as a critical element of success. In addition, the partnership aspires to support William Blair's ongoing recruitment and retention of greater numbers of top-tier diverse professionals at the global firm. It will also provide the NAIC with significant resources to expand programs and services for diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds.

"The NAIC is delighted to announce this partnership with William Blair, a premier global boutique which truly understands that embracing diversity and inclusion leads to outstanding results," says Robert L. Greene, president and chief executive officer of the NAIC. "This partnership will drive greater success for our member firms and provide William Blair with increased access to high-performing diverse investment managers and capital allocators who share our values."

"We believe diversity of skills, capabilities, perspectives and experiences drives innovation and successful client results," said John R. Ettelson, president and chief executive officer of William Blair. "We are thrilled to have NAIC as a partner, and look forward to working with them and their members to foster inclusion throughout the industry."

About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of 70 member firms representing over $120 billion of assets under management, it is the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

About William Blair: William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

