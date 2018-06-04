NAIC Commends Investment Group for Recognizing Performance and Potential of Diverse-Owned Firms

Clearlake Capital Group is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006 that has managed approximately $7 billion of institutional capital since inception. The transaction marks the second investment in an NAIC member firm by Dyal Capital Partners. In 2015, a Dyal-led group completed an investment in Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. "These transactions illustrate the increasing realization of the growth and potential for increased success of diverse managers," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO of the NAIC. "We anticipate similar transactions ahead as these firms continue to beat benchmarks and generate alpha."

In the Clearlake Capital transaction, the passive, non-voting minority stake will provide permanent capital to significantly increase the firm's investments in its own funds and to support the development of initiatives that capitalize on the firm's sector-focused approach coupled with its unique integration of private equity, special situations, and credit capabilities.

About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 50 member firms representing over $90 billion in assets under management, it is now the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

