NAIC Members Elect 2023 Officers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elect officers for 2023 during its Fall 2022 National Meeting plenary.

The following officers were elected for 2023:

2023 NAIC Officers

President: Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers . Chlora Lindley-Myers was confirmed as the director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on April 13, 2017 .

Missouri Insurance Director . was confirmed as the director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on . President-Elect: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais . Andrew N. Mais was nominated as the commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department effective March 4, 2019 .

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner . was nominated as the commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department effective . Vice President: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread . Jon Godfread was first elected as the commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016 .

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner . was first elected as the commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on . Secretary-Treasurer: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White . Scott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1 , 2018.

Lindley-Myers, whose background includes nearly 40 years of insurance regulatory experience, is the NAIC's first woman of color elected to the officer position of President.

The newly elected officers will assume their roles effective January 1, 2023.

