NAIC Officers Elected for 2024

04 Dec, 2023, 13:47 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected the 2024 officers at the conclusion of the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Orlando today.

Here are the 2024 NAIC officers:

NAIC 2024 Officers
  • President: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. MaisAndrew N. Mais was nominated Commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department effective March 4, 2019.
  • President-Elect: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon GodfreadJon Godfread was first elected Commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016, and re-elected on November 3, 2020.
  • Vice President: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. WhiteScott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.
  • Secretary-Treasurer: Rhode Island Superintendent of Financial Services Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher DwyerBeth Kelleher Dwyer was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and effective May 2023, named Director of Rhode Island's Department of Business Regulation.

The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2024.

The NAIC members also elected 2024 zone officers during the Fall National Meeting. The NAIC is organized into four geographical zones, and within each zone, three officers are elected annually by the respective zone members.

Here are the 2024 zone officers:

Northeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Trinidad Navarro (Delaware

Vice Chair: Commissioner Kevin Gaffney (Vermont)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Gary Anderson (Massachusetts)

Southeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Carter Lawrence (Tennessee)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Sharon Clark (Kentucky)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Alan McClain (Arkansas)

Midwest Zone

Chair: Director Anita G. Fox (Michigan

Vice Chair: Commissioner Vicki Schmidt (Kansas)

Secretary-Treasurer: Director Eric Dunning (Nebraska)

Western Zone 

Chair: Commissioner Michael Conway (Colorado)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Andrew R. Stolfi (Oregon

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Cassie Brown (Texas

About the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

