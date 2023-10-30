NAIC President Focuses on Earthquake, Other Natural Disaster Insurance Coverage During Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

News provided by

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

30 Oct, 2023, 16:27 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) President and Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers participated in a satellite media tour with 25 TV and radio stations. President Lindley-Myers reminded insurance consumers that no area of the United States is exempt from natural disasters, and proper insurance coverage is imperative.

President Lindley-Myers shared with viewers and listeners that this year's Central U.S. Quake Summit will be co-sponsored by the NAIC and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Nov. 13–14 in St. Louis, Mo. Lindley-Myers will join regulators, insurers, emergency management leaders, and government officials to discuss how consumers can "close the gap" on earthquake insurance coverage.

The event also will serve as a reminder to consumers outside of earthquake-prone areas that the locations of the New Madrid Seismic Zone and fault lines in the Central and Eastern United States make all 50 states and U.S. territories susceptible to earthquakes.

President Lindley-Myers' satellite media tour message emphasized the importance of exploring insurance options and obtaining adequate coverage. Losses from natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, and wildfires typically aren't covered under standard homeowners insurance policies. Lindley-Myers encouraged viewers to check in with their trusted local insurance agent, broker, or insurance company each year to make sure that their coverage is up to date. She also reminded viewers to contact their state department of insurance if they have questions about insurance coverage, agents, companies, or claims.

Visit the NAIC's website for a copyrighted message on the topics covered during President Lindley-Myers' satellite media tour that can be shared with consumers, industry, or interested third parties.

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.