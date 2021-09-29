NAIC Report Shows Total Premiums Across All Lines Grew 6% In 2020

The first volume of the 2020 IDRR was released Sept. 8, 2021. This report includes information by state on the number of departmental staff and their functions, annual budgets, revenue flows, the number of insurers and insurance producers, and the number of consumer complaints and inquires.

Significant Findings in IDDR Volume Two Include:

Total premium collected nationally across all lines of business was $2.7 trillion representing an increase of 6% since 2019.

In terms of states with the most premium written in all lines of business, California is the leader, followed by New York, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania who collectively represent 41% of all insurance premiums in the nation.

Top 10 States in Terms of Premiums for 2020

California: $371,617,922,345 Ohio: $109,679,782,638 New York: $244,568,766,683 Illinois: $97,914,911,836 Texas: $193,518,506,504 New Jersey: $82,218,230,358 Florida: $181,844,723,166 Delaware: $79,397,976,000 Pennsylvania: $122,624,542,146 Michigan: $76,767,332,988

Premium Volume by Top Lines of Business for 2020

Health Insurance (43.9%) Life/Annuity (30.2%) Property/Casualty (24.8%)

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

