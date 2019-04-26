NAIC Seminars to Prepare the Next Generation of Successful Private Equity Firms

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) today announced the launch of Establishing the Next Generation of Private Equity Firms, an immersive symposium that provides participants with a 360-degree view of what is required to start a new private equity firm and the process of raising capital. Made possible through a grant from the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the sessions are designed to provide participants with a working guidebook on how to launch, manage and grow a successful private equity firm.

In the inaugural seminar, hosted by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C., accomplished industry veterans will share their depth of experiences and first-hand knowledge of the steps, processes, and considerations critical to launching a new firm and what it takes to successfully raise capital. The program will begin with Henry Childs II, National Director of the MBDA, providing opening remarks.

The comprehensive curriculum covers establishing your partnership, developing your brand, building infrastructure, fund administration, marketing, fundraising, fund formation legal considerations, and more. Instructors Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, CEO & Founder, Nia Enterprises, Ray Whiteman, Managing Partner, Stellex Capital Management; Derek Jones, Managing Director, GCM Grosvenor; Hussein Khalifa, Founding Partner, MVision; Shana Johnson, Director, STRAIT; and Loretta Shaw-Lorello, Member, Mintz Levin, will provide their unique insights on how to build and position a firm to thrive in the industry.

"In fulfillment of the objectives of the MBDA innovation grant, the NAIC is leveraging its network of highly successful private equity executives and some of the nation's leading capital allocators to create a curriculum that will give the investment professionals of tomorrow all the tools needed to successfully create their own firm," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO of NAIC. "We are delighted to provide them with the tools they need to surmount the challenges of starting up a firm."

Upcoming seminars will take place May 31 in Los Angeles and July 19 in Chicago. For more information and to register for the Establishing the Next Generation of Private Equity Firms symposiums, visit http://naicpe.com/naic-events/establishing-the-next-generation-of-private-equity-firms-symposium/

About the NAIC: Based in Washington, DC, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) was founded in 1971. Comprised of more than 57 member firms representing over $110 billion of assets under management, it is the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds in the United States.

