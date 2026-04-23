NCICU Receives $210K Grant from The Cannon Foundation to Streamline Student Transfer Pathways

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) is pleased to announce a $210,000 grant from The Cannon Foundation to support the NCICU Transfer Pathways project. This significant investment will fund the first-year software licenses and implementation costs for a centralized transfer portal for students from Louisburg College and North Carolina's 58 community colleges to transfer to four-year independent colleges and universities.

"We are deeply appreciative of The Cannon Foundation's role of serving as a critical catalyst for streamlining college transfers in our state," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "While the vast majority of two-year college students intend to earn a bachelor's degree, the path is often complicated by a lack of awareness about four-year programs and their transfer requirements. This grant allows us to resolve that barrier head-on, ensuring that the hard work of North Carolina students, whether transferring an associate's degree or individual courses through the Independent College Articulation Agreement, translates directly into progress toward a four-year degree."

The initiative, which is currently scheduled for completion by May 31st, addresses one of the most significant barriers to degree completion: the loss of credits during the transition from two-year colleges to four-year institutions. With a transparent, user-friendly online portal, students can clearly see how their credits will transfer, ensuring they can find the bachelor's program that best meets their needs.

"This partnership with The Cannon Foundation demonstrates a visionary commitment to the success of our students," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC). "By removing the technical and financial hurdles of credit transfer, we are making it easier for talented students from all backgrounds to find their home at one of our independent colleges and successfully reach the finish line of graduation."

The project builds upon a larger collaborative effort between NCICU and the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) to create a stronger, more seamless transfer and workforce pipeline. The new portal will allow students to view their educational journey with confidence, fostering economic independence.

The implementation of the Transfer Pathways portal is part of a broader strategic initiative by NCICU to leverage technology to enhance student outcomes. As the project moves into its implementation phase, NCICU will continue to work closely with campus registrars and admissions officers to ensure a positive, supportive experience for all transfer students. The Cannon Foundation Grant will make it possible for more colleges to participate, enroll and support a larger number of transfer students.

Click here to learn more about the NCICU Transfer Pathways project.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

About The Cannon Foundation

The Cannon Foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, Chairman and President of Cannon Mills Company. The Foundation continues his legacy by supporting organizations in North Carolina, primarily in the areas of healthcare, higher education, human services, and community.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities